Sunil Grover announces his shoe size. Is this a cryptic message for Kapil Sharma?

Much has been said about his exit from the popular The Kapil Sharma Show and it all began with a shoe - Kapil Sharma allegedly hit Sunil Grover with a shoe during a fight that ignited the ongoing fight between the two comedians.

So, when Grover shared a picture on his Instagram on Tuesday, with the focus on his shoe and the caption innocently announcing his shoe size, we cannot take it on face value. Is this some cryptic message for his former co-actor Kapil Sharma?

Sunil captioned the picture, “Shoe Size US 10.”

Shoe Size US 10 A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Sunil quit Kapil’s show after an inebriated Kapil allegedly assaulted and abused him while they were on a flight. Sources have confirmed that Sunil is not returning to the popular TV chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In fact, he has reportedly been signed for another show on the same channel (Sony TV).

Meanwhile, Sunil has taken on another project. He will join Sunny Leone for the live commentary of the Indian Premier League from April 13.

Follow @htshowbiz for more