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Delhi: Illegal medicine sale racket busted in Shahdara, 104 varieties of drugs seized

Delhi: Illegal medicine sale racket busted in Shahdara, 104 varieties of drugs seized

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 09:15 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government's Drugs Control Department busted an illegal medicines sale racket in Shahdara and seized 104 varieties of drugs along with 23 expired items, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi: Illegal medicine sale racket busted in Shahdara, 104 varieties of drugs seized

According to an official statement, the enforcement action was carried out on April 20 at a premises in Rashid Market in Khureji area following specific inputs about the sale of medicines without a valid licence.

A team of drug inspectors, under the supervision of the Assistant Drugs Controller , conducted the raid and found that the outlet was operating without authorisation. As part of the operation, a decoy customer purchased multiple medicines without a prescription and without issuance of a cash memo, confirming illegal sale practices, it added.

During inspection, a person present at the premises admitted to selling drugs unlawfully and failed to produce any valid licence for the sale, stocking or distribution of medicines.

Officials said the premises had earlier held a valid drug licence, which was cancelled in September 2024, but operations continued in violation of legal provisions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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