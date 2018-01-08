75th Golden Globe Awards: Three Billboards, Lady Bird, Big Little Lies, Handmaid’s Tale - all winners, all about women

The 75th Golden Globes kicked off Hollywood’s awards season at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California early Monday morning with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Lady Bird, Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale taking home the major film and TV awards, and highlighting the important year it has been for women in the industry. Each of these films and shows feature women in prominent roles, and together with Oprah’s stirring speech and the Time’s Up protest which saw attendees dressed in all-black, the overarching theme of this year’s show was the empowerment of women.

Here the updates from the show:

9:41 IST:Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ends a remarkable run, wins the Best Picture - Drama award.

9:32 am IST:Frances McDormand’s performance in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was honoured with the Best Actress - Drama Golden Globe. The film previously picked up awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell).

9:23 am IST: Gary Oldman wins the Best Actor - Drama for his performance as Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour. It was a tough race, one that also saw Daniel Day Lewis, Timothee Chalamet, Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington in contention. The actor quoted Churchill, saying he was surrounded by the very best people in the industry, while working on the film.

A massive congratulations to Gary Oldman for being awarded the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama award for his role in @DarkestHour! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YyPfI7iBNl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

9:06 am IST:Saoirse Ronan wins the Best Actress Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her performance in the coming-of-age comedy drama, Lady Bird, which was immediately announced as the winner of the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut beat out the like of The Disaster Artist, Get Out, The Greatest Showman and I, Tonya.

A round of applause for Saoirse Ronan taking home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in @LadyBirdMovie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fXm4pygZ41 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

9 am IST: HBO’s Big Little Lies continues its dominance in the TV category. The show took home the Best Limited Series or TV Movie award. It follows a group of mothers in Northern California who each have their own secrets threatening them and their families. The show won the Emmy Award last year for best limited series and will return for a second season on HBO. The show dominated the Globes in the limited series category on Sunday, with wins for Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard.

Reese Witherspoon, who starred in and produced the series, said of women who have been abused, “’We see you, we hear you, and we will tell your stories.”

8:50 am IST: Guillermo del Toro wins the Best Director award for his Cold War fantasy, The Shape of Water. The film stars Sally Hawkins as a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an amphibious creature kept confined in a government lab. The film has become of the front-runners for best picture at March’s Academy Awards. Del Toro’s acceptance speech, which was interrupted by the orchestra at one point, was an ode to his love affair with monsters.

He thanked the film’s cast, before continuing: “My monsters thank you.”

8:40 am IST: Oprah accepted the Cecil B DeMille Award at Sunday’s Globes ceremony and received a lengthy standing ovation, which she tried to calm down.

She spoke about the feelings she had as a young girl watching Sidney Poitier win the best actor Academy Award in 1964. She likened the pride she felt watching Poitier, the first black man to win the best actor Oscar, to the impact she hoped she could have on young women.

Winfrey also addressed the sexual misconduct scandal roiling Hollywood and beyond, telling those watching “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have.”

Reese Witherspoon introduced Winfrey and described their friendship, forged over long sessions in a makeup trailer while filming A Wrinkle in Time. Witherspoon said sitting in the room with Oprah was like taking the best business classes, and her hugs could end wars.

Watch Oprah’s speech here

"I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon." @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

8:25 am IST: Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, about a ‘50’s woman to decides to pursue a career in stand-up comedy, wins Best TV Series - Comedy. Star Rachel Brosnahan had already picked up her acting Globe. Aziz Ansari won the Best Actor in a TV Comedy for the second season of Netflix’s Master of None.

And the winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes is... @azizansari for @MasterofNone! pic.twitter.com/UgwpCH45yd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

8:15 am IST: Diane Kruger’s In the Fade wins Best Foreign Language film and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri writer-director, Martin McDonagh wins for Best Original Screenplay. Ewan McGregor took home the Best Actor in a Limited Series Globe for his dual performance in the third season of Fargo.

8 am IST:Allison Janney’s performance as Tonya Harding’s tough-as-nails mother in the dark comedy biopic I, Tonya wins her the Best Supporting Actress - Musical or Comedy award.

.@AllisonBJanney is awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her outstanding work in @ITonyaMovie. Yay! 👏 pic.twitter.com/tgg72x8p30 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

7:55 am IST: Disney/Pixar’s Coco wins Best Animated Feature. The film is considered a leading contender for an Academy Award for best animated feature. It tells the story of a Mexican boy who dreams of being a musician despite his family’s wishes and falls into the realm of the dead. Coco has drawn widespread praise for the culturally authentic way it presents Mexico’s “Day of the Dead” culture.

The winner of Best Motion Picture - Animated goes to the one-and-only @pixarcoco! A well deserved honor, congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zxaec9dxEp — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

7:40 am IST: James Franco wins for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his performance as Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, which he also directed. The film is based on the making of The Room, a film that is considered by many to be the worst ever made. Franco opened his speech by inviting Wiseau up on stage and giving him a hug and reading a passage he said Wiseau wrote 19 years ago.

Oh, hai! It took a while, but @TommyWiseau just made it on the stage at the #GoldenGlobes as James Franco accepts his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. pic.twitter.com/9ticZ4cHVb — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Laura Dern picked up the third acting award for Big Little Lies after Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard’s wins.

7:30 am IST: On to the music categories now, and Alexandre Desplat wins for his score for Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy, The Shape of Water and Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman picks up the award for Best Original Song.

7:25 am IST:Alexander Skarsgard wins Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for Big Little Lies. Skarsgard plays an abusive husband in the HBO show. His onscreen wife Nicole Kidman also won a Golden Globe.

The #GoldenGlobes award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Series or TV Movie goes to Alexander Skarsgård for 'Big Little Lies'! Congratulations. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/s92Yoyu3pV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

7:15 am IST: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale wins Best TV Series - Drama, repeating its Emmy win from earlier. The show is based on Margaret Atwood’s best-selling novel of the same name.It is the series’ second win of the evening. Elisabeth Moss won the best actress in a television drama earlier in the ceremony.

Sterling K Brown wins Best Actor in a TV Drama for This is Us.

We're so excited that @HandmaidsOnHulu was awarded Best TV Series - Drama tonight! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9TtHKBSVnC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

7 am IST:Elisabeth Moss wins Best Actress in a TV Drama for her performance in The Handmaid’s Tale. Moss plays one of the few fertile women left in a world ruled by a totalitarian regime where women are considered property. She dedicated her award to Atwood, reading some of the author’s words and saying that women are now “writing the stories ourselves.”

Rachel Brosnahan won the Best Actress in a TV Comedy Globe for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Brosnahan plays a 1950s mom who decides to pursue a stand-up comedy career. The show is also nominated for best comedy series at the awards.

Elisabeth Moss is awarded with Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her role in @HandmaidsOnHulu! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/36BJuO1pp2 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

6:45 am IST:Nicole Kidman wins the first award of the evening - Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

She referenced her abused character in her acceptance speech, urging others to keep the conversation about abuse and the treatment of women alive.

The actor also thanked her Big Little Lies co-stars, saying she was sharing the honour with fellow nominees Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon.

Sam Rockwell wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Picture for his performance as a racist cop in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

6:32 am IST:Host Seth Meyers kicks things off amid a sea of black. Almost everyone in the audience was dressed in black in protest of the ongoing sexual harassment scandal and as part of the Time’s Up movement, which has over a thousand industry personalities’ endorsement. “Ladies and remaining gentlemen...” Meyers opened his monologue. “It’s 2018 and marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment isn’t,” he said. Addressing Weinstein directly, Meyers said that the disgraced producer would return to the Globes in 20 years when he would become “the first person to be booed at the In Memoriam.”

Director Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War fantasy The Shape of Water leads the race with seven nominations, while HBO’s Big Little Lies scored six nods in the television category. Del Toro won the Best Director award and Big Little Lies dominated the TV category with three acting Globes and the Best Limited Series honour.

Ahead of the show, all eyes were also on Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic, Dunkirk, Steven Spielberg’s timely tribute to journalism, The Post, Jordan Peele’s runaway horror success Get Out, and a slew of critically acclaimed indies such as the romance, Call Me By Your Name, coming of age film, Lady Bird, the Orlando-set drama, The Florida Project and the dark comedy, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The event, hosted by Seth Meyers, is the first major Hollywood gathering since the Harvey Weinstein scandal brought about an industry-wide cleanse.

