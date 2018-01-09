Dalit prof at Hyderabad univ complains against ABVP leader over ‘abusive’ FB post

A Dalit professor at the University of Hyderabad has accused authorities of ignoring his complaint against a leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, who allegedly made an abusive comment against him on social media.

K Laxminarayana of the School of Economics complained in his letter to vice-chancellor P Appa Rao on November 30 last year that Karan Palsaniya, a research scholar, used filthy words on his Facebook page against him for asking a question about privatisation and saffronisation of education.

“There had been no communication from the vice-chancellor’s office until December 30. I sent a reminder as to what action the authorities are taking with regard to my complaint. I got a mail from them stating that the complaint was referred to a proctorial board which would look into it,” Laxminarayana told the Hindustan Times.

“Two days back, I mailed again to the board as well as the V-C to know the status of my complaint. Till now, I have no clue as to what is happening. It clearly shows the kind of discrimination the Dalit faculty and students are facing in the university,” he added.

Palsaniya, a history student, deleted the comment after the professor lodged his complaint.

“B…rd Laxminarayana now preachin what is saffronisation. He even don’t know basics of Economics and now preaching about saffronisation.. He has became professor only because of his blackmailing tricks. His student always give his introduction with.. Laxminarayana (sic),” Palsaniya wrote on Facebook on November 26.

Palsaniya is a national council member of the ABVP and unsuccessfully contested for the post of the president in the recent UoH students union elections losing to the Ambedkar Students Union by a big margin.

“What is the fundamental objective of a public university? What are the new objectives being thrust on the public university because of privatisation and saffronisation of education?” Laxminarayana had asked.

Laxminarayana defended asking the question.

“We have a subject called economics of education, where we teach various government policies pertaining to education. The particular question was asked in that context. It was an optional question and if a student doesn’t want to answer it, he can as well leave it. Moreover, they can also write the answer defending privatisation and saffronisation,” he said.

He said if the students had any objection to such questions, they can bring it to the notice of the authorities, including the board of examinations and the committees framing syllabus.

“But abusing a Dalit professor in filthy language is not a solution. Secondly, he does not belong to our department. And he even questioned my appointment in the department, which is nothing but questioning the university recruitment process itself,” he said.

The professor, however, does not want Palsaniya to be suspended.

“I don’t want any punitive action against him. All that I want the authorities to see that he apologises to his comment. But, I am surprised why they are dodging on a simple apology,” he wondered.

Palsaniya could not be reached despite repeated efforts.

Dalit students under the banner of Ambedkar Students Union are planning to stage a protest demonstration on the campus on Tuesday evening demanding justice to Laxminarayana.