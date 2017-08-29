Day after Doklam standoff ends, MEA says PM Modi to attend BRICS summit in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Xiamen in China to attend the BRICS summit which will be held between September 3 and 5, the ministry of external affairs said Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after India and China ended a 73-day standoff in Doklam.

On Monday, India said it had agreed with China to pull back troops to end the face-off along a disputed Himalayan region, with reports from Doklam suggesting Beijing had halted work on a road that triggered the row.

“At the invitation of the President of People’s Republic of China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China’s Fujian province during September 3-5, 2017 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit,” the MEA said.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries are home to 42% of the world’s population. Their total share in the global economy has risen from 12% to 23% in the past decade, while contributing more than half of global growth.

From China, the prime minister will travel to Myanmar for a state visit from September 5 to 7 at the invitation of Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw.

It will be Modi’s first bilateral state visit to Myanmar.

“During the visit, Prime Minister will hold discussions with state counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on matters of mutual interest and also call on president U Htin Kyaw. Apart from his engagements in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, he will visit Yangon and Bagan,” MEA said.

Modi had visited Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw in November 2014 to attend the ASEAN summit.