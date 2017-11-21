Four Indians in last eight of Women’s World Youth Boxing Championships

Indian boxers packed quite a punch as four of them advanced to the quarterfinals with comfortable victories in the AIBA Women’s Youth World Championships, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The fast-rising Ankushita Boro (64kg) led the charge with a facile unanimous triumph over Turkey’s Aluc Cagla, putting on an aggressive performance.

Boro is a silver-medallist from the Balkan Youth International Boxing Championship and the International Ahmet Comert Tournament.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals were Shashi Chopra (57kg), Jyoti Gulia (51kg), a Golden Glove Tournament gold-medallist, and Neetu (48kg).

Gulia, the boxer who opened the proceedings for India this afternoon, defeated Ukraine’s Anastasiia Lisinska to make the last-eight stage.

Chopra, on the other hand, got the better of second seed Taiwan’s Lin Li Wei-Yi to be just one win away from winning a medal.

In the evening session, Balkan Youth International Championship gold-medallist and the reigning national champion Neetu out-witted Bulgaria’s Emi-Mari Todorova in her pre-quarterfinal bout.

India are already assured of two medals in the event after Neha Yadav (+81kg) and Anupama (81kg) found themselves in the semifinals due to the small size of the draws.

Over 150 boxers from 38 countries are competing in the event, being held in India for the first time.