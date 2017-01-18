Bharti Singh denies engagement rumours with Haarsh, says it’ll happen by Jan-end

While several reports claim that stand up comedian Bharti Singh had a secret roka ceremony with long time-beau Haarsh Limbhachiyaa — writer of Comedy Nights Bachao — Bharti says none of it is true.

Talking exclusively to Hindustan Times, she says, “I’m surprised people have started congratulating me 15 days ahead of my engagement. I am not denying that I am getting engaged but it will only happen by the end of this month.”

Rubbishing reports that they had a private ceremony on Sunday, January 15, Bharti adds, “It was a housewarming ceremony, as Haarsh has bought a new house in Andheri. Since there was a puja and havan, we couldn’t offer drinks after a religious ceremony, so we took our friends out for a party.”

Bharti says it’s unfair on anyone’s part to assume and spread rumours about her relationship status. “If I partied, drank and posted pictures, it’s assumed that I got engaged. Tomorrow if I shoot for an episode and wear a bridal outfit, they’ll declare my wedding also. If I bought a car, they’ll say it’s a gift from Haarsh. If I flaunt my ring, they’ll assume he has put it on my finger. Why? Am I not making enough money? I slog so hard to earn and then to read such demeaning things is so unpleasant. We went to Dubai for a show and people said we have gone out for a pre-honeymoon. What is that supposed to mean?,” retorts Bharti.

Though the stand-up comic says she’s been laughing ever since she read about her engagement, she admits false reports upset and affect her family a lot. “My mother hasn’t read the news yet, but she will get to know from someone I am sure. I don’t have a father, so my mom gets even more worried that her daughter is facing all this humiliation. I’m still the same small town girl from Punjab. I belong to a middle class family and these rumours affect us in a big way.”

On being asked about the reports that she would be seen participating in couple dance reality show Nach Baliye, Bharti confirms, “Yes that’s true. I am keen but Haarsh is not agreeing and I’m trying hard to convince him. He is just not ready and is saying he doesn’t want to get embarrassed on national television.”

And what about the November 2017 wedding? “No date has been fixed as yet. It would be either the end of this year or the beginning of next year. Also, contrary to the reports that I and Haarsh have been dating for two years, I’d like to clarify that we have known each other for seven years and this is our eighth year together as a couple.”

