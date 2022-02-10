Nothing to see here. Just a video of Kubbra Sait working out in animal flow

Kubbra Sait loves her fitness routine. The actor is a fitness and a yoga enthusiast and the snippets of her gym diaries are proof that Kubbra is always up for everything fitness. The actor, when not working for the big screen, is often spotted in the quaint corners of the gym or her living room, working out in animal flow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kubbra also knows to celebrate the little joys in fitness. The actor recently aced her first headstand to perfection and chose to share the joy of doing so on her Instagram profile, with her fans. Kubbra also keeps sharing the snippets of her fitness routine and her fitness mantra with her fans to motivate them to pursue workouts and fitness.

Recently Kubbra busted several fitness myths with a video. Kubbra had several inhibitions earlier when she thought that body posture cannot be corrected and that she would have to live with it. However, after years of intense workouts, Kubbra was pleasantly mistaken when she realised that fitness routine, workouts and yoga can help in correcting postures and enhancing more flexibility to the body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Kubbra Sait's postural exercises are all about back bends

A day back, Kubbra's fitness studio shared a short video of the actor working out in animal mode. In the video, Kubbra can be seen taking up several workout positions in flow with each other. Starting with the Cobras and stretching her upper body and the core muscles, Kubbra can be seen moving on to other stretches and working on several muscle groups of the body. "Damn Beautiful - an exact description of animal flow," Kubbra's fitness studio captioned the video. Take a look:

Stretches, as performed by Kubbra, helps in enhancing flexibility and the range of motion of the body. It also helps in correcting the posture and increasing the blood flow to the muscles. Stretches also help in relieving stress and preventing injuries.