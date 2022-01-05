A page from Kubbra Sait's fitness diaries is all about yoga

Kubbra Sait loves to workout. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her fitness routine and they are a treat for sore eyes. Kubbra is a fitness enthusiast and is often spotted in her gym or in her living room, engrossed in a yoga position or a workout position. Kubbra swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and is gaga about all thing fitness.

Kubbra also keeps sharing her own experiences of how fitness changed her perception about body shape, posture and flexibility over the years. A few days back, Kubbra shared a short video documenting her workout routine in the gym and wrote about how years of exercise helped her to get her posture right. She believed that postures cannot be perfect. But after 3 years of constant fitness, she is happy to be proved wrong.

Kubbra recently shared a picture on her Instagram stories where she can be seen acing several yoga positions in her living room. The actor can be seen using a yoga wheel and doing stretches. In one of the snippets, Kubbra can be seen acing Bakasana on her yoga mat, with utmost perfection. In another snippet, Kubbra can be seen balancing her core on the yoga wheel with her legs stretched upwards. Dressed in a white cropped top and a white pair of gym shorts, Kubbra can also be seen working on her shoulder muscles by stretching her entire body on the yoga mat, with the yoga wheel placed under her back, near to the shoulders. Take a look at the picture here:

Instagram story of Kubbra Sait.(Instagram/@kubbrasait)

The yoga routine performed by Kubbra comes with multiple health benefits. Bakasana helps in strengthening the arms, glutes, adductors and shoulder stabilisers. It also helps in stretching the upper back and the groin, and strengthening the spine. Stretching, on the other hand, helps in improving posture, flexibility and the mobility of the body.