Kubbra Sait is literally 'head over heels' about head stand. Pic inside

Kubbra Sait is a work in progress. The actor loves all things fitness and is often spotted acing several workout routines on her Instagram profile. Kubbra, when not working for the big screen, is seen in snippets on her Instagram profile, working out in beast mode. Be it doing pullups or acing a perfect head stand, Kubbra is all game for it.

However, the story did not start the way so smooth. Kubbra had her inhibitions about her body. A day back, Kubbra busted several health myths that she believed earlier about her posture. In a post featuring a compilation of her workout poses, Kubbra wrote that even though she believed that no posture is perfect, now she is very happy with the way things have turned out after 3 years of intense exercise.

On Friday, Kubbra shared a picture of herself being "head over heels" quite literally. On a yoga mat, Kubbra can be seen performing a head stand and acing it. Dressed in a black sports bra and a white floral printed pair of gym trousers, Kubbra can be seen balancing her entire body on her head with her legs straight up in the air. Take a look at the picture here:

Kubbra Sait's Instagram story.(Instagram/@kubbrasait)

Kubbra has worked very hard on her head stands. A few days back, she shared a picture of herself acing her first head stand ever. Elated with her excitement of having done the workout routine perfectly, Kubbra wrote, "That is my first ever head stand, folks!! I am crying inside out. I’m chuffed and so damn excited that I want to keep going and growing! Let’s do this… as an indicator of what 2022 will look like!" The picture was clicked by none other than her fitness partner Malaika Arora who dropped by to give a shout-out to the actor - "Woohoo gurl."

Head stand comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the upper body, spine, core and the abdominal muscles. It also helps in activating the pituitary and pineal glands. Also known as Shirshasana, this position helps in enhancing lung capacity and boosting digestion.

