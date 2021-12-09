Kubbra Sait is 'getting better' at yoga – this time, she aced the Down Dog Pyramid

Kubbra Sait is getting better at yoga on a daily basis. We are not saying, her yoga instructor is saying, and we totally believe him, since we have proof that the actor can ace any yoga position at hand. Kubbra, when not playing characters for the screen, is often spotted either posing pretty for fashion photoshoots or in her athleisure engrossed in a fitness routine. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and swears by high intensity workouts and yoga.

On Wednesday, Kubbra's yoga trainer Subham Sri shared a glimpse right from Kubbra's fitness arena and we are smitten at the dedication that the actor has for her fitness routine. Even though she mentioned that, the position looked easy to be performed but she faced difficulties. In the picture, originally shared by Subham Sri on his Instagram stories, Kubbra can be seen positioning her either body in a pyramid structure with her feet on the yoga mat and her palms balanced on two yoga blocks. Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of black gym shorts, Kubbra can be seen engrossed in the Down Dog Pyramid position.

Kubbra's fitness trainer is impressed by her workout skills. "Kubbra Sait getting better every day in her yoga postures," wrote the trainer in his Instagram stories and appreciated the actor with clap emoticons. However, Kubbra reshared the picture on her own Instagram stories and mentioned that it was difficult for her to perform - "This may look easy, but it isn't (not for me at least: my hamstrings, calves, hips, all so tight). It's funny how quickly the body forgets that it needs warmth and love to grow," she wrote. Take a look at her fitness routine here:

Kubbra Sait's Instagram story.(Instagram/@kubbrasait)

The Down Dog Pyramid position, as performed by Kubbra in the picture, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching the lower body muscles, especially the hamstrings, calves and ankles. It also helps in strengthening the upper body muscles and stimulating the blood flow throughout the body.

