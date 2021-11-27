Malaika Arora, Kubbra Sait, Akansha Ranjan's Yoga workout is best fitness inspo

If you were looking for a workout push this weekend, rest assured that a zealous fitness inspiration has been served and actors Malaika Arora, Kubbra Sait and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's latest Yoga session is to be credited for the same. The trio's Yoga sisterhood is all the fitness inspiration we need to collect our girl gang and hit the gym today or roll out our Yoga mats and sweat it out together.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the divas shared a glimpse of their robust workout session where they were seen sweating it out together as they burnt calories in sizzling athleisure wears. While Malaika donned a grey strappy sports bra with a pair of grey shorts, Kubbra was dressed in a blue sports bra teamed with a pair of black tights and Akansha in a black sultry sports bra with a pair of grey tights.

Standing on a Yoga mat each, the actors were seen nailing warrior poses, stretches and lunges at the Sarva - Yoga Studios. The founder of the Yoga studio, Sarvesh Shashi, initially gave a glimpse of their workout and tagged Akansha's exercise as his favourite while calling Kubbra a “warrior” and dropping a video of Malaika standing with outstretched hands and rolling back on the mat by crossing her legs mid-air before returning to starting position and performing the reps.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor performs Yoga at Sarva studios(Instagram/sarvesh_shashi)

Kubbra Sait performs Yoga at Sarva studios(Instagram/sarvesh_shashi)

Malaika Arora performs Yoga at Sarva studios(Instagram/sarvesh_shashi)

In another video, Malaika, Akansha and Kubbra were seen standing behind one another with their hands folded in Anjali mudra and performing Yoga lunges sideways as the former led the pack towards a healthier lifestyle. Needless to say, our drooping energies are charged up and we no longer know what procrastination means.

Malaika Arora leads the pack as she performs Yoga together with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Kubbra Sait.(Instagram/sarvesh_shashi)

Malaika Arora leads the pack as she performs Yoga together with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Kubbra Sait.(Instagram/sarvesh_shashi)

Benefits:

From increasing body awareness to creating mental clarity and calmness, Yoga is backed with health benefits that even improve a person's mental well-being. The adverse effects of Covid-19 lockdowns, packed with job insecurities and traumas of losing loved ones to coronavirus pandemic have affected our mental health which is why we need to turn to Yoga as it is therapeutic.

A Harvard research revealed that “Yoga brings mental benefits such as reduced anxiety and depression. What may be more surprising is that it actually makes your brain work better.” According to health experts, Yoga is a useful tool for men to remain flexible and healthy as they age. It removes toxins from the body to help men smell better, calms the mind and prevent injuries during workout apart from building more muscles, relieving stress and loosening joints to get more flexible.

As per a study published in Journal of Sexual Medicine, Yoga appears to be an effective method of improving sexual functions in men in all domains - desire, intercourse satisfaction, performance, confidence, partner synchronization, erection, ejaculatory control, orgasm. From reducing anxiety and increasing body awareness to boosting arousal, Yoga provides the foundation of flexibility and strength that every man needs.

It is even recommended for brides as according to Advait Yogbhushan, Founder of Himalayan Yogi Institutes, Sacred Science Teacher, “A bride aims to look her best with clothing choices and makeup aesthetics. Preparing herself with Yogic practice will only enhance her appearance on the special day. Yoga has the ability to provide anyone with the finest conditions of body and mind.”

He added, “The stiffness and misalignment of Fascia causes problems like hip fat, double chin, lower abdomen fat and saggy chest. The correct yogic practices bring fascia in its natural state and releases collected tension in the body. The practice of these Yoga asanas will not only make you feel good, but make you look great by lifting up your body and spirit.”

