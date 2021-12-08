Kubbra Sait, in a black bikini, went underwater and did this...

Kubbra Sait's Monday was better than ours. The actor, who is always up for offbeat and unique ventures, spread a lot of positivity on Instagram with a slew of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoot. For the start of the week, Kubbra had no blues, because she was busy being in the sprawling blue waters.

For this week, Kubbra took off to Alibaug from Mumbai and spend the day with her friend Sumer Verma – a fashion photographer – who inspired Kubbra to do something which she has never tried before – go underwater for a photoshoot. Kubbra is an absolute fashionista when it comes to decking up in stylish attires. Kubbra's perfect blend of fashion, comfort and sass has our heart. On Wednesday. Kubbra splashed a whole lot of positivity, calm and colours on Instagram with a set of her pictures from the photoshoot done with Sumer.(Instagram/@kubbrasait)

For the pictures, Kubbra decked up in a black bikini. The bikini came with one off-shoulder detail. The attire hugged Kubbra's shape and showed off her curves perfectly. But what stole the show was the fact that the actor went underwater for the entire photoshoot.(Instagram/@kubbrasait)

Kubbra added the necessary splash of colours to her black bikini and the blue waters enveloping her with a bougainvillea which she held in her hands as she posed for the pictures. With the bubbles around her and the flower in her hand, Kubbra made for picture-perfect poses.(Instagram/@kubbrasait)

"Water colours. That’s how we spent our Monday… at home eating omlettes and taking photos. Thank you, Sumer Verma, for inviting me into your space to do something I’ve never done before," read Kubbra's caption. In the picture, Kubbra can be seen in minimal makeup as she smiled while looking away from the camera. In nude eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kubbra looked absolutely gorgeous.(Instagram/@kubbrasait)

