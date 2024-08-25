 Anthony Fauci was hospitalised after contracting West Nile virus this month, know about the disease - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anthony Fauci was hospitalised after contracting West Nile virus this month, know about the disease

BySumanti Sen
Aug 25, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Anthony Fauci was reportedly hospitalised this month after contracting West Nile virus.

Anthony Fauci was reportedly hospitalised this month after contracting West Nile virus. The Washington Post reported that that 83-year-old was hospitalised for six days and was then released. He is now recovering at home.

Anthony Fauci was hospitalised after contracting West Nile virus this month ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
Anthony Fauci was hospitalised after contracting West Nile virus this month ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)

“A full recovery is expected,” Fauci’s spokesperson said.

Fauci, a former COVID-19 czar, retired as chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 2022. He had run it for nearly four decades. When he stepped down, he was the highest paid federal employee, with an annual salary of $480,654.

What is West Nile virus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus is commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no medicines to prevent the disease, nor are there any vaccines to prevent it.

The World Health Organization says, “West Nile Virus (WNV) can cause neurological disease and death in people. WNV is commonly found in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North America and West Asia. WNV is maintained in nature in a cycle involving transmission between birds and mosquitoes. Humans, horses and other mammals can be infected.”

It adds, “West Nile Virus (WNV) is a member of the flavivirus genus and belongs to the Japanese encephalitis antigenic complex of the family Flaviviridae.”

The largest outbreaks of West Nile virus occurred in Greece, Israel, Romania, Russia and USA. While humans are mostly infected as a result of mosquito bites, mosquitoes get infected when they feed on infected birds, which “circulate the virus in their blood for a few days,” according to WHO. “The virus eventually gets into the mosquito's salivary glands. During later blood meals (when mosquitoes bite), the virus may be injected into humans and animals, where it can multiply and possibly cause illness,” WHO adds.

“The virus may also be transmitted through contact with other infected animals, their blood, or other tissues,” it adds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Anthony Fauci was hospitalised after contracting West Nile virus this month, know about the disease
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On