Boy, 9, tells Nikki Haley he agrees she's a ‘flip-flopper’ on the Trump issue: ‘You’re basically the new John Kerry’

A nine-year-old boy at a recent event in New Hampshire questioned Nikki Haley on her decision to serve in former president Donald Trump’s administration. At the event on Thursday, December 28, Haley explained why she did not mention slavery as a chief cause of the Civil war at a previous event. Former UN ambassador and 2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign town hall event at Hilton Garden Inn in Lebanon, New Hampshire on December 28, 2023. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)(AFP)

Haley previously served as many as 23 months as US ambassador to the United Nations during Trump’s tenure. At the time, she backed Trump saying he was the right leader. However, during her presidential campaign, she said Trump is not fit for a second term because of the “chaos” he creates. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie previously criticised Haley for being too soft on Trump.

At the event, the child told Nikki, “Chris Christie thinks you’re a flip-flopper on the Donald Trump issue, and honestly, I agree with him. You’re basically the new John Kerry. How can you change your opinion like that in just eight years, and will you pardon Donald Trump?”

Haley responded and explained that both “anti-Trumpers” and “pro-Trumpers” have criticised her approach. “I told you that I agreed with a lot of his policies. But do I think he’s the right president to go forward? No,” Haley said. “We can’t handle the chaos anymore.” Haley added that Christie was “obsessed” with Trump, New York Post reported.

“I mean God bless him, he’s a friend. He’s obsessed with Trump,” she said. “He sleeps, eats and breathes it, every day. I’m thinking bigger than that. If we do that, we’re no different than Trump.”

Telling that boy that she was “no John Kerry,” Haley said she would forgive Trump “in the interest of the country.” “What’s in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail that continues to divide our country,” she said.