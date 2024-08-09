‘Don’t come to USA, your dreams will be shattered', Indian expat warns students of visa and immigration trap

It's that time of the year when students are busy picking the right college to fulfil their American Dream. With many taking hefty loans to ensure they grab a ticket to the Big Apple to study in US university and finally settle in the country. Indian-origin expat is issuing a stark warning to students about coming to the U.S

However, they must listen to this stark warning issues by an Indian origin a software developer with over two decades of experience and a known critic of U.S. immigration policies, "Please don't come to #USA. These are lies. Don't believe me? Talk to anyone who came here to study in the last decade. Your dreams will be shattered. There is no future after your education is over. Your entire career will be chasing #H1B visas. Green cards for Indian born has a wait time of ~100 years #greencardbacklog." Suren wrote on X.

He was responding to U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti's post inviting Indian students and parents, urging them to attend the upcoming EducationUSA Fairs across India. "This is your chance to meet representatives from more than 80 U.S. universities and learn about admissions, scholarships, and much more. Register now to make your dream of studying in the U.S. a reality," Garcetti enthused.

Suren's warning resonated with a growing number of Indian immigrants who feel disillusioned by the U.S. immigration system.

“I agree! I am based in the United States and moved from India 21 years ago. Those times were different. Now, it’s India’s time next 2 decades and smart people will succeed here than USA,” Satya replied. “GC (green card) wait in USA is miserable! Not worth it unless you just go there for the above mentioned factors. Immigration is a big pain point now more than ever especially for ‘legal immigrants’.”

“And don't come to Canada either. You will get a citizenship. But now it's totally unaffordable and lots of people without jobs and we all know the law and order situation,” another user added.

Despite being in US why would Suren say this? It's the allure of U.S. Education and the H-1B Visa Trap

For many Indian students, studying in the U.S. has long been seen as a ticket to a better life, offering world-class education and the prospect of a high-paying job in their field of study. However, as Surenk points out, the reality is far more complex and challenging. After graduation, many students are thrust into the gruelling process of securing an H-1B visa, a work visa that allows foreign nationals to be employed in the U.S. in specialty occupations.

The H-1B visa process is notoriously competitive, with far more applicants than available visas. Even those who manage to secure an H-1B visa often find their careers and lives restricted by the conditions attached to it, such as limited job mobility and the constant threat of visa expiration if their employment status changes.

Understanding the Green Card backlog

The most daunting challenge, however, is the Green Card backlog. Under the current U.S. immigration system, Green Cards are capped at 7% per country, regardless of that country's population or the number of applicants. For Indian nationals, this has resulted in a staggering wait time that can stretch up to 100 years, as Suren highlighted in his tweet.

This backlog leaves many skilled professionals and their families in a state of perpetual uncertainty. Despite living and working in the U.S. for years—sometimes even decades—they are unable to secure permanent residency. This situation not only affects their professional growth but also has significant personal consequences, as they are often unable to buy homes, invest in businesses, or fully integrate into American society.