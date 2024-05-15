Jimmy Carter’s grandson shares worrying update on former US president's health: ‘He really is…’

Jimmy Carter’s grandson has announced that the former president is “coming to the end.” Jason Carter appeared at the 28th Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum, saying he recently visited his grandfather. Jimmy Carter’s grandson gives update on former US president's health (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)(AP)

“People ask me how you’re doing,” Jason Carter told the crowd, according to New York Post. “And I say, ‘I don’t know.’ And he said, ‘Well, I don’t know myself.'”

Jason is the chair of the board of trustees for the Carter Center. On Tuesday, May 14, while talking about the global charity’s work, he shifted his focus on his personal life and grandparents. Jimmy, 99, has been living in hospice in his Georgia home for over a year now. Rosalynn Carter, whom he had been married to for 77 years, died in November last year.

Jason said that although Jimmy is doing fine keeping the circumstances in mind, the end of his journey is near. “My grandfather is doing OK. He has been in hospice, as you know, for almost a year and a half now,” Jason said of the 39th US president.

“He really is, I think, coming to the end that, as I’ve said before, there’s a part of this faith journey that is so important to him, and there’s a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end, and I think he has been there in that space,” he added. Jimmy has already survived metastatic brain and liver cancer.

Jason Carter’s previous ominous statement

This is not Jason’s first ominous statement about his grandfather’s health. In November too, ahead of Rosalynn’s funeral, he said Jimmy was “coming to the end.” At the time, he noted that Jimmy was “very, very physically diminished.”

Rosalynn was buried on a plot that is visible from the front porch of the house that they built in Plains. The home was built before the former president’s first political campaign in 1962.

“The outpouring of love and support that we as a family received from the people in this room and from the rest of the world, was so remarkable and meaningful to us,” Jason said at the time.