National Hyaluronic Acid Day - Significance, how to celebrate and more

On January 21st, National Hyaluronic Acid Day takes center stage, shining a light on the incredible benefits of this skincare superhero. Join the celebration and learn why this natural substance is making waves in the beauty world. Tips to incorporate hyaluronic acid into your skincare routine for anti-ageing, other skin benefits (Photo by Arina Krasnikova on Pexels)

The Hype Around Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid (H.A.) stole the spotlight in 2021 as the second most searched beauty ingredient. Dermatologists vouched for its wonders, making it a must-have in your skincare routine. But, do you know its full potential?

The Hydration Marvel

Discover the magic of hyaluronic acid – it's not just a buzzword. This powerhouse ingredient deeply hydrates, plumps, and works wonders on fine lines. Great news? It's suitable for sensitive skin too!

Celebrate Your Skin on January 21st

Mark your calendar to celebrate the immense dermatological potential of Hyaluronic Acid on January 21st. Learn how to protect and improve your skin with this hydration hero.

A Look Back at Hyaluronic Acid History

La Roche-Posay, the dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, initiated National Hyaluronic Acid Day in 2022. This day pays homage to the roots of hyaluronic acid, discovered in the 1930s and now an integral part of skincare routines worldwide.

The Fascinating Journey of Hyaluronic Acid

Did you know hyaluronic acid was first found in the bovine eye and later became a skincare sensation? From biomedical applications in the 1950s to reducing wrinkles, hyaluronic acid has a rich history.

Get to know hyaluronic acid a bit better with these fun facts:

Commercial debut in 1942 as an egg white substitute.

Holds up to 1000 times its weight in water, delivering intense hydration.

Despite its name, it's not an acid but a sugar called Glycosaminoglycan.

