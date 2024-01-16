National Nothing Day 2024: History, significance and messages for the January 16 occasion to sit back and relax

National Nothing Day is celebrated in the US on January 16 every year, and the day is about doing nothing at all. Our daily routine can be extremely exhausting, and managing work and household chores can appear to be difficult tasks. To break the monotony of life, doing nothing for a day is not a bad idea after all. National Nothing Day is celebrated in the US on January 16 every year, and the day is about doing nothing at all (Pixabay)

History of National Nothing Day

Late American newspaper columnist Harold Coffin was the first to propose the day. The objective was simple – do nothing, be non-productive and let yourself be yourself. The day is a celebration of life, a day to remind oneself that sometimes, giving yourself time and relaxing is fine too.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

National Nothing Day, in a way, can also be considered an act of rebellion. The world always wants us to be on our feet. Society wants us to keep working, earning, running errands and be productive. Celebrating this day means showing the world that for at least a day, you have the licence to slow down, sit back and give yourself time.

Wishes and messages for National Nothing Day

Here are some messages you can share with your friends and family on National Nothing Day:

“A very Happy National Nothing Day to you. There is nothing you have to do on this day which makes this day an extra special one.”

“Sometimes it gets really exhausting as we keep celebrating something or the other but National Nothing Day is all about celebrating nothing. Warm wishes.”

“The good thing about National Nothing Day is celebrating nothing and enjoying your life without a reason or occasion. Warm wishes on National Nothing Day.”

“On the occasion of National Nothing Day, let us celebrate nothing and simply enjoy what we have. Wishing you a very Happy National Nothing Day to you.”

“The occasion of National Nothing Day reminds us that we don’t really need any occasion to wear a smile or enjoy our life. Happy National Nothing Day.”

“Life is pretty good even when we are not celebrating it but just embracing it the way it is. Wishing you a very Happy National Nothing Day to you.”