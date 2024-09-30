Swing states opinion poll: It's advantage Trump against Kamala in five of seven battleground states

US Swing states, the deciding factor of United States election, have a great news for Donald Trump. Latest polls from the seven battleground states indicate five are likely to go red in the upcoming elections. US Election: Latest survey finds Donald Trump at an advantage against Kamala Harris in five out of seven key swing states.

Opinion survey, in swing states conducted by AtlasIntel, has given Trump a considerable lead in two major states of Michigan and Pennsylvania with 14 and 19 electoral college. Kamala is trailing behind her republican opponent by 3 points with 47.2% and 50.6% vote margin in Michigan and with a 48.1% against 51% vote margin in Pennsylvania.

Tough fight in 3 key battleground states

Whereas in other three key toss-up states the fight is neck on neck with Trump enjoying a narrow advantage.

In Arizona, Trump leads with 49.8% compared to Kamala Harris’s 48.6%, reflecting a tight race where just over one percentage point separates the candidates.

In Georgia, the margin is even tighter, with Trump at 49.6% and Harris at 49%. This near tie underscores how every campaign effort could sway undecided voters and influence the overall results.

Wisconsin shows a similarly close contest, with Trump at 49.7% and Harris at 48.2%. Again, the narrow gap suggests that both candidates will need to mobilize their bases.

On the other hand, Harris is leading in North Carolina with 50.5% to Trump’s 48.1%, indicating a more favourable position for her in this state. This lead could be crucial for her campaign, as North Carolina is a vital state with 15 electoral votes.

Kamala leading marginally in two states

Additionally, Harris holds a strong lead in Nevada, with 50.5% compared to Trump’s 47.7%. This margin not only positions her favorably in the state but also reflects the potential for her campaign to capitalize on local issues and demographics that resonate with voters.

Overall, the data from AtlasIntel underscores the competitive nature of these battleground states, with Trump and Harris both needing to strategically target their messaging and outreach efforts to sway undecided voters and strengthen their positions in the lead-up to the election.