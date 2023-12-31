US Navy helicopters sink 3 Houthi boats in 'self-defence' in Red Sea

U.S. Navy helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely responded to a distress call from the Maersk Hangzhou. The Singapore-flagged Hangzhou issued a distress call at about 6:30 a.m. local time, reporting four Houthi small boats attacking. FILE - A 20mm Phalanx CIWS weapons defense cannon is mounted on the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Gravely on March 14, 2023. The U.S. military said Sunday Dec. 31, 2023 it shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired toward a container ship by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. A contract-embarked security team on the ship returned fire, the central command said. U.S. helicopters from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and GRAVELY responded to the distress call and while issuing verbal warnings to the attackers, the small boat crews opened fire on the helicopters using small arms, the statement said.(AP)

"The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired crew-served and small arms weapons at the MAERSK HANGZHOU, getting to within 20 meters of the vessel, and attempted to board the vessel," according to Central Command.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Firefight in the Red Sea: How it unfolded

Houthi boats, armed with crew-served weapons, approach within 20 meters of the Maersk ship. U.S. helicopters issued verbal warnings, but the Houthi boats open fired, leading to a fierce exchange.

While "in the process of issuing verbal calls to the small boats, the small boats fired upon the U.S. helicopters with crew-served weapons and small arms," says Central Command.

Service members aboard the Navy helicopters return fire, sinking three of the four small boats and killing the crews. The fourth boat flees the area.

Also Read | US sanctions funding for Houthis amid Red Sea threats

Impact on global shipping and security

The clash marks the 23rd Houthi attack in six weeks, raising concerns for companies transiting the Red Sea. Maersk pauses transits for 48 hours, assessing security, as incidents prompt some to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope. The U.S. establishes Operation Prosperity Guardian, a naval task force ensuring safe passage for commercial ships.

Houthis, conflict, and global ramifications

Houthi attacks escalate amid conflicts in the Middle East, with implications for global shipping routes. The incident sheds light on the intersection of personal beliefs, industry fallout, and the power of social media in today's interconnected world.

The U.S. military has not struck directly at the Houthis in Yemen, wary of an escalation that could cause the war in Gaza to further inflame the Middle East.