LG hails police for ensuring law and order during Ram Navami processions

The number of processions on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti saw a sharp rise this year compared to 2022, lieutenant governor VK Saxena said on Wednesday, applauding the Delhi Police for “ensuring that law and order prevailed” during these festivities.

The LG’s office, in a statement, said VK Saxena was constantly monitoring the situation on the ground in the run-up to the festivities. (HT Photo)

Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were celebrated on March 30 and April 6, respectively. Last year, a procession on Hanuman Jayanti had triggered communal clashes in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. This year, however, the celebrations went off smoothly as a large number of police personnel were deployed to ensure security.

The LG’s office, in a statement, said Saxena was constantly monitoring the situation on the ground in the run-up to the festivities. “The top brass of Delhi Police was present on the ground and seamless and proactive communication and engagement of the police with communities was ensured. All developments were reported on an hourly basis to the LG Secretariat,” the statement said.

The LG’s office said this year, the number of processions and participants during the two festivals broke all previous records. “The number of processions of Ram Navami in Delhi increased from 22 in the year 2022 to 52 this year and the number of participants increased from 6,100 to 27,500,” said the LG’s office. On Hanuman Jayanti, the processions rose from 17 in the year 2022 to 51 this year, and the number of participants from 5,550 to 35,700, the statement said.

“The increase in the number of participants was noticed particularly in the districts of north-west, north-east and south-east which are communally sensitive and have been affected by communal violence in the past,” said the LG’s office.

“The Lieutenant Governor has expressed hope that the existing communal harmony in the city will always remain intact and Delhi will evolve as a role model of amity for the entire country,” said the statement.