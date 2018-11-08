ICC Women’s WT20, India vs New Zealand: IND’s predicted XI for opener in Providence 

The Indian women’s cricket team will aim to emerge from the shadows of a winless past when it launches its bid for a maiden title with a tough opener against New Zealand in the ICC Women’s WT20 on Friday.

India have not been very competitive in the shortest format compared to the 50-over game in which they scripted a path-breaking moment last year when they reached the World Cup final. In the end, nerves got the better of them and they lost the title clash to England after being in complete control at one stage.

A look at the predicted XI for the India vs New Zealand match in ICC Women’s WT20 -

Mithali Raj: There are hardly a bigger name than Mithali Raj when it comes to the Indian women’s cricket team. The veteran, who has played 82 T20 Internationals, will once again be the opener for her side. At 35, she is the official ‘didi’ of the team and a player that all the youngsters want to emulate.

Smriti Mandhana: Partnering Mithali Raj at the top of the batting line-up will be the flamboyant southpaw Smriti Mandhana. She is no stranger to performing on big occasions as Mandhana launched India’s 50-over World Cup campaign last year in stunning style by hitting a century. In the last year, she has played T20 cricket in both England and Australia and this experience will be crucial for the team.

Jemimah Rodrigues: At just 18 years of age, Rodrigues has already played 14 T20 Internationals and the performances has earned her praise from both experts and fans alike. With an average of 37.33 and strike-rate of 137.14, Rodrigues is more of a finisher but as previous games have shown, she can be trusted with the No. 3 position.

Harmanpreet Kaur: The skipper may bat at the No.3 or No.4 position and the biggest responsibility for the hard-hitting cricketer will be to score runs quickly in the middle overs.This is Harmanpreet’s first big tournament as India’s captain and if she leads from the front with the bat, India could well go the distance in the tournament.

Veda Krishnamurthy: A middle order star knowing for her powerful strokeplay. Veda has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with her aggressive batting style and she could well be the finisher for this Indian team.

Anuja Patil: In a team filled with young talent, Patil is a veteran of 42 T20 Internationals and she will surely be a go-to person for the youngsters. The all-rounder is a reliable spin bowler and she will be a good batting option for the captain lower down the order.

Taniya Bhatia: Bhatia is India’s specialist wicket-keeper for the tournament and she will have her task cut out with the team boasting of a number of slow bowling options. As a result, she will have to work extra hard on her keeping alongside on her batting skills.

Deepti Sharma: A reliable batsman and an off-break bowler - Deepti Sharma - has been an important member of the squad in the recent past and Harmanpreet Kaur will surely be expecting a consistent show from the all-rounder in the tournament.

Arundhati Reddy: This young pace woman will be under a lot of pressure as she will look to fill in the big boots of Jhulan Goswami. With India mainly opting for a spinner at the start their bowling, Reddy is expected to be their lone strike pacer.

Poonam Yadav: With 61 wickets in 43 T20 internationals, this leg-spinner is no stranger to big encounter and she will once again be looking to guide the bunch of young spinners.

Pooja Vastrakar: The other pacer in the team who make replace Jhulan Goswami as the new force to be reckoned with his this youngster from Bilaspur in Madhya Pradesh. With only 11 T20 internationals behind her, this 19-year old has her task cut out in a big tournament.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 18:52 IST