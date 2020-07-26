Outdoor shooting rejuvenates Karan Aanand

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 21:46 IST

After being a homebody for nearly four months, UPite Karan Aanand is all rejuvenated after a 10-day outdoor shooting schedule. The ‘Baby’ and ‘Lupt’ actor shot at a plush resort in the scenic location of Lonavala.

After returning to Mumbai on Friday morning he said, “Since March this is for the first time I stepped out for an outdoor shoot. Despite the hectic schedule and fear of getting virus infected, it turned out to be a memorable shoot. I feel all re-energized and relaxed about completing the project in the times of ongoing crisis.”

Shooting at such secluded, scenic location in monsoon made the shoot more cherished for him. “Those ten days were the best spent time in my life. At times I felt as if I was living in paradise. Much needed tour it was.”

The actor shot for a feature film ‘It’s Over’ which is based on the ongoing situation of lockdown. Karan admits that shooting in such situation was not easy.

“The fear of being infected loomed over us, all the time. Due to pandemic our psyche has changed completely. We are living in a constant fear all the time. Thankfully, our film has just two characters me and my co-star (Swapna Pati). Besides, we had a very small crew and just a limited staff at the resort. It was very hectic as the film had only two characters and you are literally in every frame.”

The film has been directed by Rajesh Kumar Mohanty. “I came on board just a month back. The makers were into preproduction since a long time. Then we obtained all required permissions, got our medical check-up done and joined the shoot.”

He reveals that the film story is set in the backdrop lockdown. “I play a successful director who is spending time at this sprawling house when he gets to meet this struggling actor. Lockdown happens and sequence of events unfolds. It’s a very interesting story set in current times.”

Swapna is well-known actor from Odisha and has earlier done Hindi film ‘Antardhwani.’ Karan is all set to shoot for another web film in November and will be back in Lucknow to shoot for another feature film in March 2021. He had earlier shot ‘Lupt’ in the state capital.