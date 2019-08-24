India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli reading book titled ‘Detox Your Ego’ sends twitter into frenzy

cricket

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:48 IST

It’s hard to keep India captain Virat Kohli away from the news. Most of the times, he’s making headlines by gobbling up records with his bat and when he’s not scoring runs – which is very very rare – it’s either his tweet or fitness video that constantly keeps him in the spotlight. On Friday, the second day of India vs West Indies first Test match at Antigua, Kohli was in the news again but for neither of the above mentioned reasons.

A photo of Virat Kohli reading a book titled “Detox Your Ego: Seven Easy Steps to Achieving Freedom, Happiness and Success in Your Life” by Steven Sylvester sent social media into a frenzy.

The image was captured during India’s first innings and it went viral within moments. Fans turned out in numbers to speak their heart out on.

Here are some of the tweets

Finally skipper Kohli has taken up to reading @DetoxYourEgo does he need it. Not the first time crixketers using this. Let's guess why @imVkohli

Needs this book. #viratkohli #INDvWI #Ashes #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/uWTCqZCKCU — Indian Sports Fan (@IndianSportFan) August 23, 2019

Virat Kohli reading a PERFECT Book for himself...#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/OTHMo6cdQr — Chintan Buch (@chintanjbuch) August 23, 2019

Virat Kohli is reading a book with the title 'EGO' 👀#WIvIND — Jay (@jaybhavsar4) August 23, 2019

Fans: enough of being nice, we want aggressive Kohli back



Kohli: pic.twitter.com/YxTEZIBpuv — po (@JoBhejiThiDuaa) August 23, 2019

Kohli was dismissed for 9 in the first innings but India gained an upper hand in the match courtesy fast bowler Ishant Sharma. Ishant took five wickets, including three in seven balls. He (5-42) rattled through West Indies’ middle order late in the day, turning the match perhaps decisively in favour of the visitors.

West Indies were 189-8 at stumps in their first innings, still 108 runs behind in reply to India’s 297 total.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 13:45 IST