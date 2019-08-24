e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 24, 2019

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli reading book titled ‘Detox Your Ego’ sends twitter into frenzy

A photo of Virat Kohli reading a book titled “Detox Your Ego: Seven Easy Steps to Achieving Freedom, Happiness and Success in Your Life” by Steven Sylvester sent social media into a frenzy.

cricket Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli reding a book titled ‘Detox Your Ego’
Virat Kohli reding a book titled ‘Detox Your Ego’(Twitter)
         

It’s hard to keep India captain Virat Kohli away from the news. Most of the times, he’s making headlines by gobbling up records with his bat and when he’s not scoring runs – which is very very rare – it’s either his tweet or fitness video that constantly keeps him in the spotlight. On Friday, the second day of India vs West Indies first Test match at Antigua, Kohli was in the news again but for neither of the above mentioned reasons.

A photo of Virat Kohli reading a book titled “Detox Your Ego: Seven Easy Steps to Achieving Freedom, Happiness and Success in Your Life” by Steven Sylvester sent social media into a frenzy.

The image was captured during India’s first innings and it went viral within moments. Fans turned out in numbers to speak their heart out on.

Here are some of the tweets

 

 

 

 

 

Kohli was dismissed for 9 in the first innings but India gained an upper hand in the match courtesy fast bowler Ishant Sharma. Ishant took five wickets, including three in seven balls. He (5-42) rattled through West Indies’ middle order late in the day, turning the match perhaps decisively in favour of the visitors.

West Indies were 189-8 at stumps in their first innings, still 108 runs behind in reply to India’s 297 total.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 13:45 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss