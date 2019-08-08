e-paper
Kane Williamson runs off to eat birthday cake from Sri Lanka fan during warm-up match, watch video

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday in an unique fashion on the field.

sports Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Kane Williamson was offered cake by a Sri Lanka fan.
Kane Williamson was offered cake by a Sri Lanka fan.(SLC/Twitter)
         

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won hearts of Sri Lanka fans after a heartwarming gesture on Friday. The right-handed batsman, who turned 29 on Friday, was on the field during NZ’s warm-up game against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI. During a break between two overs, he was seen running towards a section of Sri Lanka fans who had brought a huge cake to celebrate the occasion. The fan cut a piece of the cake and gave it to Williamson as he approached them.

The New Zealand skipper had a piece and then reciprocated the gesture, cutting a piece and feeding it to the fan. The crowd applauded Williamson for his brilliant gesture as ground staff and security surrounded the area.

 

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, which marks the start of ICC World Test Championship for the Kiwis.

Also read: Krunal Pandya should be given more opportunities in ODIs, says VVS Laxman

The team will be led by Kane Williamson and the test squad comprises of four frontline spinners. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and off-spinner Will Somerville have been called back into the team to bolster the spin bowling attack.

 

Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Colin de Grandhomme have been named in the squad as fast-bowling options. BJ Watling will act as the regular wicket-keeper, but in case, he gets injured, the management has named Tom Blundell as the wicket-keeping cover.New Zealand recently finished as the runners-up in the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. They lost to England on the basis of boundary countback rule as both 50-over action and super over ended up in a tie.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 19:54 IST

