‘Babies change radically after vaccines,' Trump endorses vaccine conspiracy theory in a leaked video with RFK Jr

In a shocking development, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been heard endorsing false conspiracy theories about childhood vaccinations. This emerged during a recently leaked call with third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., himself a known distributor of vaccine misinformation. Donald Trump claims vaccines given to protect infants against life-threatening diseases can cause sudden, radical changes in babies(Getty Images via AFP/AP)

In the video, Trump claims that vaccines given to protect infants against life-threatening diseases can cause sudden, radical changes in babies. "You see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically," Trump asserts, echoing discredited anti-vaccine rhetoric.

During the conversation, Trump suggests Kennedy take action on the issue, although it's unclear what specific actions he was recommending. "I would love you to do something. And I think it’ll be so good for you and so big for you," Trump says, followed by an optimistic "We’re going to win" the election, to which Kennedy responds affirmatively.

Also Read: RFK Jr apologises after posting video of phone call with Trump

The 98-second video, initially posted and then deleted by Kennedy’s son, Bobby Kennedy III, captures Trump’s voice on a cell phone held by Kennedy. The call further fuels allegations from Biden supporters that Kennedy's campaign could act as a spoiler, ultimately benefiting Trump.

Trump's assertions include discredited ideas about vaccine doses, comparing the quantity of vaccines given to babies to that meant for horses. "When you feed a baby, Bobby, in vaccination, it’s like 38 different vaccines and it looks like it’s meant for a horse," Trump claims.

The spread of such misinformation has contributed to declining childhood vaccination rates in the United States, a trend exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden campaign quickly reacted to the leak. "Trump and his anti-vax bud ‘Bobby’ are spreading dangerous conspiracy theories that threaten the lifesaving care that tens of millions of people depend on," Biden campaign spokesman Joe Costello said in a press release.

This incident raises significant concerns about the spread of vaccine misinformation and its impact on public health. The Trump-Kennedy conversation underscores the ongoing battle against vaccine conspiracies amid a global push for immunization and disease prevention.