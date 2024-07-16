RFK Jr. apologises after Trump phone call was leaked online, ‘I am mortified’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued an apology after his phone call with Donald Trump was leaked online. In a since-deleted footage, the former president recounted the moment he was shot during the Pennysylvania rally and echoed some of Kennedy's conspiracy theories about vaccines. RFK Jr. issued an apology after his phone call with Donald Trump was leaked online(Getty Images via AFP/AP)

RFK Jr. apologies after phone call with Trump was leaked

In the footage, the independent candidate was seen having a conversation with the Republican nominee while on speaker. Trump seemingly tried to coax him into becoming a part of his race as he was heard saying it would be “so good” for Kennedy. The recording also revealed that Trump told the long-shot candidate, “We're going to win.”

Trump was heard over the speakerphone recalling the moment a bullet grazed his ear when the shooter opened fire while he was campaigning. “It felt like a giant—like the world’s largest mosquito,” he said, adding that he was shot with an AR-15-style weapon. “Pretty tough guns, right?” Trump told Kennedy.

After the footage went viral online, Kennedy apologised in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter. “When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president,” he wrote.

The former president also appreciated Joe Biden, calling him “very nice” for checking on him after the assassination attempt. At one point during the phone call, Trump also agreed with Kennedy's controversial stance on vaccines as he said, “Something's wrong with that whole system. And it's the doctors, you find,” per Axios.

“When you feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it's meant for a horse, not a…you know…10-pound or 20-pound baby,” Trump continued. “And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I've seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn't have an impact,” he added.