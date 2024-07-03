Robert F Kennedy Jr reacts to bombshell allegations he sexually assaulted babysitter: 'I am who I am'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has addressed bombshell allegations that he sexually assaulted a former family babysitter, claiming that “I am who I am”. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted to podcast host Saagar Enjeti that he “had a very, very rambunctious youth”. (AP)

One of Vanity Fair articles examined Kennedy's history of “reckless” behavior, including claims that he ate a dog, consumed drugs and sexually assaulted a babysitter, all of which he has rejected.

Eliza Cooney, a 23-year-old, was employed by Kennedy and his then-wife Mary Richardson as a part-time babysitter in 1998, according to the magazine.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits he had ‘very rambunctious youth’

Appearing on the Breaking Points podcast on Tuesday, Kennedy declared, “I am not a church boy.”

Kennedy admitted to podcast host Saagar Enjeti that he “had a very, very rambunctious youth”. “I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world.”

He also stated that the Vanity Fair was “recycling stories” that are 30 years old, and he was certain that he would not discuss the specifics of any of the stories because “you know, I am who I am.”

Vanity Fair also published a picture showing Kennedy and his pal holding up a roasted animal carcass that they appear to be eating.

It claimed that Kennedy had emailed the aforementioned photo to a friend the previous year, suggesting that his acquaintance try a dog-meat-serving restaurant in South Korea.

Kennedy claims it was a goat carcass

Kennedy refuted the image showing him with a barbecued dog carcass, saying it was instead a goat carcass and that the photo was snapped in Patagonia.

Taking to social media platform X, Kennedy wrote, “You know when your veterinary experts call a goat a dog, and your forensic experts say a photo taken in Patagonia was taken in Korea, that you've joined the ranks of supermarket tabloids.”

“The DNC media’s garbage pail journalism may distract us from President Biden’s cognitive deficits but it does little to elevate the national debate or reduce the price of groceries,” he added.

Kennedy claimed in a divorce document from his late ex-wife Mary Richardson that the tapeworm consumed a part of his brain, causing a "brain fog" that reduced his earning capacity. However, it's uncertain where he had that meal.

According to Vanity Fair's report, Kennedy may have gotten the brain parasite from a “dog” in 2010.

Kennedy, who is challenging Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden in the November 5 presidential contest, has been dubbed a potential "spoiler" of the election due to his capacity to deflect votes from both candidates.