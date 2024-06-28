Robert F Kennedy Jr to ‘participate’ in an alternate debate on X during the CNN presidential debate

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not be there in Atlanta for tonight’s historic 90-minute Biden-Trump debate, but he’s not taking the diss quietly. Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addresses the Libertarian Party's national convention in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo(REUTERS)

RFK Jr. will “participate” in another CNN presidential debate on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening in an unconventional manner, responding to the moderators’ questions as they appear on TV.

Despite not meeting the criteria to join CNN’s debate with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Kennedy plans to hold his own “real presidential debate,” where he will independently answer CNN’s questions directed at Biden and Trump. He claimed that 71% of Americans want to see him in the real debate.

“The American people want leaders who trust them to make up their own minds”, RFK Jr. posted.

“Instead, our last two presidents are restricting voters from choosing anyone other than themselves. Presidents Biden and Trump have sucked trillions of dollars from the pockets of working people, and Americans deserve to hear from the one candidate who can hold them to account.”

Kennedy will respond to questions as he hears them on TV

Kennedy’s unique appearance involves standing solo at a podium on a raised platform, positioned next to a large television screen broadcasting CNN’s official debate in real-time.

Former Fox Business host John Stossel, set to moderate the alternative debate, announced on social media, “Getting ready to moderate tonight’s ALTERNATE presidential debate with @RobertKennedyJr. Since CNN excluded Kennedy from their stage, you can watch him, (along with Biden and Trump) answer CNN’s and my questions tonight at 9pm ET streaming on X.”

Kennedy expressed his dissatisfaction in a statement on Thursday with the expected proceedings on CNN’s debate stage, where he anticipates “arguments, name-calling, accusations, and culture war issues” but no substantial discussion on the subjects that matter most to Americans.

He criticized both Trump and Biden, saying, “That’s because Trump and Biden aren’t so different when it comes down to it. Both represent corporations, private equity firms, pharma, and the military-industrial complex – the interests of which determine what they can talk about.”

Unlike CNN’s debate, which is expected to proceed without a live audience, photos suggest that Kennedy’s event will feature at least a small audience seated in front of the podium.

Earlier this month, Kennedy’s campaign issued a stark warning to CNN, alleging that “every member of CNN who is participating in planning, executing, and holding this debate” was “at risk of prosecution” for excluding him.