Ivanka to attend RNC to support Donald Trump, says dad's conviction is ‘painful’: ‘Wish it didn’t have to be this way’

Ivanka Trump will be supporting her father and will reportedly be in attendance when Donald Trump officially accepts the Republican nomination for president. Ivanka has admitted that Trump’s recent conviction was “painful,” New York Post reported. Ivanka to attend RNC to support Donald Trump, says dad's conviction is ‘painful’(AP)

Ivanka has left politics, but will watch her dad’s speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this month, according to her spokesperson. However, she will not serve at the event in any political capacity.

The RNC is set to run from July 15-18 at the Fiserv Forum, which Ivanka will simply attend to support Trump. In contrast, she introduced her father to the stage at the 2020 RNC.

Ivanka was also a huge part of the 2016 convention. During the 2016 campaign, Ivanka opened up about her father being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

‘I wish it didn’t have to be this way’

In a new interview this week, Ivanka told podcaster Fridman, “On a human level, it’s my father and I love him very much, so it’s painful to experience, but ultimately, I wish it didn’t have to be this way.”

Both Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, served in the White House during Trump’s presidency. However, Ivanka later revealed that she would not be a part of her father’s 2024 campaign.

Ivanka, Kushner, and their children – Arabella, 12, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7 – later left Washington, DC, and moved to Miami. “I think first and foremost, it was a decision rooted in me being a parent, really thinking about what they need from me now,” Ivanka told Fridman. “Politics is a rough, rough business and I think it’s one that you also can’t dabble in. I think you have to either be all in or all out.

“And I know today, the cost [my children] would pay for me being all in, emotionally in terms of my absence at such a formative point in their life. And I’m not willing to make them bear that cost,” she said, adding, “I think there are a lot of ways you can serve.”

Ivanka said that she discussed with Kushner the “enormity” of what they can achieve in service, but believed that there is something “equally valuable” in helping within the community. “I also think for politics, it’s a pretty dark world. There’s a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity, and it’s just really at odds with what feels good for me as a human being,” she said.