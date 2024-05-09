California: 18 students hospitalised after 'unknown chemical leak' at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella

At least 18 students were rushed to hospitals after an "unknown chemical leak" at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella, California late Wednesday morning. 24 classrooms were isolated after 'gas leak' complaint at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella, California.(Facebook)

California Fire Department personnel arrived at the spot at 11:16 am to evacuate the victims.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The videos of the incident show several police vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks lined up at the school as authorities immediately attempted to determine the source of the "chemical odor."

In a post on X, CAL FIRE wrote: “Firefighters arrived at an educational facility with an unknown chemical leak. Twenty-four classrooms have been isolated. Patients are being evaluated by firefighter paramedics.”

In another tweet, it informed that 18 of the 19 pupils examined at the site were brought to three nearby hospitals after they complained about minor lightheadedness. A school employee was also taken to the hospital. All are said to be fine.



A gas leak at Bobby Duke Middle School?

According to Desert Sun, Frances Esparza, who works as a assistant superintendent of educational services, stated that children observed a strange odor in the air, and staff believed it could be a gas leak. Following this, fire department's personnel sought to determine the source, but failed to detect "any leaks". “The hazardous materials team made entry and was unable to detect any leaks. The incident was turned over to Southwest gas company,” the fire department informed.

Also Read: Multiple propane tanks explode after fire breaks out at gurdwara in California

Meanwhile, Southern California Gas Company was also unable to found any gas leaks, odors, or chemical spills, Esparza said. “The odor was not related to natural gas service,” SoCalGas said in a statement.

The middle school swiftly informed the parents, who arrived at the school to pick their children due to the emergency. All district personnel were instructed to provide assistance at the school, "so (there) were more than enough adults there to be able to support, that everyone was safe," Esparza mentioned in the mail.