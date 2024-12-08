Disney influencer Dominique Brown's tragic death at California event sparks outrage: 'This is disgusting’

Dominique Brown, a Disney theme park fan influencer and collector, passed away following what was believed to be an allergic reaction at a BoxLunch holiday food event. She died at the age of 34. Dominique Brown allegedly ate something at the grand event at Vibiana in Los Angeles after event workers assured her that it didn't contain an item to which she was allergic.(X)

According to the Daily Mail, Brown allegedly ate something at the grand event at Vibiana in Los Angeles after event workers assured her that it didn't contain an item to which she was allergic.

On X, an individual claiming to know her stated that Brown “instantly felt bad” and requested to be brought to a hospital.

“She was my mom’s best friend of 10 years. She asked if there was peanuts in the food and everyone told her no. When she instantly felt bad she asked someone to take her to the hospital,” wrote X user @hideyagrannies.

Reacting to it, one X user wrote: “Dominique Brown, a co-creator of Black Girl Disney. It’s so tragic and if it was due to a food allergy, 100% preventable like??? This is disgusting.”

“Food allergies are not taken seriously. That’s why. Most people think those with food allergies are faking it until it happens to them or a family member,” another wrote.

“Don’t forget she told them about the food allergy before the event and she still came in contact with it” a third user chimed in.

BoxLunch representative issues statement on Dominique Brown's death

A PEOPLE reporter, who was present at event, informed that Brown got CPR and found out that 911 was contacted right away.

“We are devastated by the passing of Dominique Brown, a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective, who suffered a medical emergency at an event hosted by BoxLunch on Thursday in Los Angeles,” said BoxLunch representative in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time.”

Dominique Brown's brothers thanks her supporters

Following her passing, Brown's brother Patrick Ramos thanked her supporters in a comment section on her last Instagram post.

“Hi everyone, this is @pramos313 – Dominique’s brother,” he wrote. “I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to her social media fam for showing her so much love and light. Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did. I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart. ❤️🥺.”

Brown lived in Long Beach, California, and was a Disney fanatic who enjoyed theme parks and memorabilia, according to her Instagram account (her screen name is HellooDomo).

She shared a picture of herself at a Moana 2 screening on November 27.

Brown co-founded BlackGirlDisney with Mia Von when she saw a dearth of representation in the Disney influencer market. Their goal was to establish a friendly environment for women of color who like the company's theme parks and movies.