Gabby Petito’s killer BF's parents refused to help cops in search for her, video shows, ‘I’m not talking to anybody’

A shocking bodycam footage has revealed that slain Gabby Petito’s killer boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s parents refused to help police and answer their questions when cops arrived at their Florida home during their search for the 22-year-old woman following her disappearance. Christopher and Roberta Laundrie stonewalled authorities as they asked them questions about Petito. Gabby Petito’s killer BF's parents refused to help cops in search for her, video shows (North Port Police)

“I’m not talking to anybody,” Christopher told a North Port police officer when he answered the door.

The officer had a New York detective on the phone. He asked Christopher for clarification, saying, “You don’t want to talk to us?”

“No,” Christopher replied, shaking his head. “Well, Brian is here, and that’s all we’re saying. We have an attorney. That’s all I want to say.”

A sergeant who arrived at the scene asked the Laundies to answer their questions to help reassure missing Petito’s family that she was fine. However, the Laundries refused, claiming Brian would not speak to them either.

Gabby Petito’s murder

This incident in the new video took place on September 11, 2021. This was the day when Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, reported her missing. She was reported missing after her mom was unable to reach her via phone for over two weeks.

Petito and Brian were travelling across America in a white, repurposed Ford Transit van until she went missing. Brian returned to the Florida home of their parents, alone, on September 1.

This prompted a nationwide manhunt for Petito, and her body was found days later, dumped in a Wyoming camping area. Laundrie, who was accused of murdering her, died by suicide shortly after. His backpack contained a notebook “claiming responsibility” for Petito’s murder, the FBI said.

Petito’s parents laterfiled a civil lawsuit against the Laundries in March 2022. They said they believed the Laundries knew their son killed Petito, and tried to hide his crime. Brian’s parents denied they had any knowledge of the murder, but sent a $25,000 retainer to a leading Wyoming defence lawyer. In February, both sides settled their lawsuit.