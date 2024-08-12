Google down: Search, Gmail, YouTube affected in yet another worldwide tech outage

Google users worldwide on Monday complained about being unable to access Gmail, search, YouTube, and other services. The issues comes close on the heels of the Windows outage across the globe on August 12 (IST). FILE - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's building in New York on Sept. 6, 2023. (AP)

Downdetector, a website that monitors online outages, instantly caught on, as the first batch of complaints were reported, with the graph skyrocketing around 9 am ET. The cause of the new chapter on worldwide outages has yet to be discovered, but it's already turning out to be a perplexing development as many Americans are only beginning their workday.

User @CraigMason wrote on X, “Debugging why the Internet isn't working at the office.... oh, turns out it's just @Google that's down.”

Complaints related to Google outage reported

Downdetector's heat map showed Google problems plaguing Los Angeles and New York City the most. Meanwhile, Houston, San Francisco, Dallas, Boston and Chicago were marked in yellow.

Downdetector's Google outage heat map.

In the US, 57% of the most reported problems were attributed to search issues, 31% indicated trouble with the website, and 11% were linked to Google Drive.

Also read | Kamala Harris and Donald Trump deadlocked in THIS state that could decide 2024: Poll

As frustrated users from the US, UK, and parts of Europe, Asia, and South America struggled to access workspaces, social media reactions rose to new heights. Tweets like, “Trying to Google if Google is down… I think I answered my own question" emerged on X, formerly Twitter.

Among many complaints on Downdetector, a user said that the Chrome PC app wasn't working. Another user wrote, “@Google @GoogleIndia @googlechrome @gmail The process Which was sent to me Through DM is not working.”

Also read | Getty Images photographer debunks Donald Trump's ‘fake crowd' rant about Kamala Harris, citing…

While some claimed that their issues were resolved, others were still stuck in the puddle and kept updating their issues. “Google services here in the UK seem to be struggling, DNS issues, Google search down intermittently,” a person from the UK reported.

Google outage: Problems reported.

Some other complaints on the platform were as follows: