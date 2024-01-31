House hunting in US? Here are America's most and least expensive neighbourhoods

When looking for real estate in the United States, house seekers typically examine price per square foot since it allows them to compare the worth of several expensive and cheapest properties in the same location. A recent survey by American Home Shield (AHS) found that the nation's most expensive communities are in California, Florida, and New York.(Unsplash)

While a buyer may have to pay $1.3 million for a studio apartment in New York City, an extensive property in a peaceful rural town can be purchased for less than half a million.

A recent survey by American Home Shield (AHS) found that the nation's most expensive communities are in California, Florida, and New York, while the cheapest zip codes are in the Rust Belt and South. While cheaper places may offer more affordable homes, they come with its own drawbacks, such as a lack of housing options and job opportunities.

What is the difference between most & least expensive neighbourhoods?

Buyers can still save much by choosing a community with a lower per-square-foot sales price. According to AHS' statistics, the difference between the most and least expensive neighbourhoods for home buyers is $5,386 per square foot.

The most expensive location in the United States is San Francisco's South of Market – also known as SoMa – which is home to digital companies like Airbnb and Uber. The median household income in South of Market is approximately $104,440, which is greater than the median household income in the US of about $75,000.

Purchasing a home in South of Market will cost you around $5,415 per square foot, or $5.4 million for a 1,000-square foot flat. You can buy the same-sized property at $29,000 in Homewood, Pennsylvania, which is considered as the cheapest location in the US.

According to Rocket Mortgage, the national median price per square foot is approximately $222. That translates to a $222,000 purchasing price for a 1,000-square-foot flat.

The rankings provided by AHS are based on average price per square foot statistics for US homes sourced from Homes.com listings. Those neighbourhoods which saw less than 10 sales in the last 12 months were excluded. Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Virginia were not mentioned in the list due to lack of data.

A look at 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in US

South of Market, San Francisco: $5,415

Northwest Auburn, Auburn, California: $4,416

Old Town Carpinteria, Carpinteria, California: $4,129

Downtown Bellevue, Bellevue, Washington: $3,619

Port Royal, Naples, Florida: $3,375

Aqualane Shores, Naples, Florida: $3,132

Stinson Beach, California: $2,988

Star, Palm & Hibiscus Islands, Miami Beach, Florida: $2,861

Crystal Cove, Newport Beach, California: $2,771

Casa del Lago, Palm Beach, Florida: $2,754

A look at 10 least expensive neighbourhoods in US

Homewood, North Allegheny County, Pennsylvania - $29 per square foot

West Jackson, Hinds County, Missouri - $32 per square foot

Downtown Gary, Lake County, Indiana - $32 per square foot

Metawanee Hills, Genesee County, Michigan - $32 per square foot

Uptown Memphis, Shelby County, Tennessee - $33 per square foot

Wells/Goodfellow, St. Louis City, Missouri - $33 per square foot

Onyx, Lucas County, Ohio - $34 per square foot

Queensborough, Caddo Parish, Louisiana - $35 per square foot

Industry, Delaware County, Indiana - $35 per square foot

Roosevelt, Lucas County, Ohio - $35 per square foot