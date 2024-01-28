Celebrate Lunar New Year 2024 in New York City with our guide to all the best events

Get ready for an unforgettable Lunar New Year celebration in the heart of New York City! As we usher in the Year of the Dragon, the city comes alive with vibrant parades, cultural performances, and delectable treats. Explore our guide to the top events across the five boroughs, from traditional lion dances to arts and crafts workshops, and discover the best places to savour Lunar New Year flavours: Performers and lion dancers take part in a procession for the upcoming Lunar New Year in Hanoi on January 28, 2024. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)(AFP)

Lunar New Year Festival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at the Met on Saturday, February 3rd, with dance performances, puppet shows, calligraphy workshops, and more from 11 AM to 5 PM at 1000 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Moon Over Manhattan: A Lunar New Year Family Day at the Asia Institute

Join the festivities on Saturday, February 3rd, from 1 PM to 4 PM at 725 Park Avenue in Manhattan, featuring lion dancing, a kung fu demonstration, Korean New Year's songs, and arts and crafts.

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Hudson Yards

Embrace the traditional lion dances and ribbon twirling performances by the New York Chinese Cultural Center on Saturday, February 3rd and 10th, happening three times a day (1 PM, 3 PM, 5 PM) at 20 Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

Lunar New Year Family Festival 2024 at the China Institute in America

Head to 100 Washington Street in Manhattan on Sunday, February 4th, from 2 PM to 5 PM for a family-friendly celebration, including a lion dance, puppet performance, and workshops featuring calligraphy, tea tasting, dumpling making, pottery sculpting, woodblock printing, and more.

Chinese New Year Carnival at the Alfred E. Smith Recreation Center

Dive into the festivities on Monday, February 5th, from 3 PM to 5 PM at 80 Catherine Street in Manhattan, featuring chopstick games, dumpling and red envelopes making, Chinese character writing, and more.

Year of the Dragon at Metrograph

Honour the Year of the Dragon with screenings of "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" on Friday, February 9th, and "Raya and the Last Dragon" on Saturday, February 10th, starting at 8:45 PM on Friday and 11:30 AM on Saturday, at 7 Ludlow Street in Manhattan.

Lunar New Year Lightings at the Oculus

Witness the Oculus and 1 World Trade Center lit up in red and gold on Friday, February 9th; Saturday, February 10th; and Sunday, February 11th, each night at 50 Church Street and 285 Fulton Street.

Lunar New Year Plants Tour at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden

Take a guided look at Asian fruits and plants central to the holiday, such as bamboo and ginger, in English and Cantonese on Thursday, February 8th, from 1 PM to 2:15 PM, and Saturday, February 10th, from 11 AM to 12:15 PM, at 150 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.

Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Festival at Sara D. Roosevelt Park

Welcome the new year with firecrackers, fireworks, and lion dancers on Saturday, February 10th, from 11 AM to 3:30 PM, on Grand Street between Chrystie Street and Forsyth Street in Manhattan.

Flushing’s Lunar New Year Parade

Experience the vibrant parade on Saturday, February 10th, starting at 11 AM at 133-33 39th Avenue in Flushing, Queens, featuring dancers, artists, floats, and a variety of food vendors and markets.

Lunar New Year Day Lion Dancing at Pearl River Mart

Witness captivating lion and dragon dance team performances on Saturday, February 10th, starting at 5 PM at 452 Broadway in Manhattan.

Lunar New Year Family Coloring Workshop at Flushing Town Hall

Engage in a Korean folk art drawing class led by artist Stephanie Lee on Saturday, February 10th, starting at 3 PM at 137-35 Northern Boulevard in Flushing, Queens.

Family Art Project: Fan of Lunar New Year at Wave Hill House

Discover the wonders of the Year of the Dragon and create your fan inspired by nature's "dragons" on Saturday, February 10th, and Sunday, February 11th, from 10 AM to 1 PM at 4900 Independence Avenue in the Bronx.

Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Brooklyn Children's Museum

Immerse yourself in the festivities on Sunday, February 11th, starting at 10 AM at 145 Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, with storytime, musical performances, Chinese calligraphy workshops, kung fu lessons, and a rooftop lion dance.

Lunar New Year Celebration and Cultural Fair at Flushing Town Hall

Experience a diverse cultural fair on Sunday, February 11th, from 12 PM to 4 PM at 137-35 Northern Boulevard in Flushing, Queens, featuring a parade, a bazaar, and performances including juggling, acrobatics, a sword dance, Chinese opera, and more.

Lunar New Year Mixer at the Museum of Chinese in America

Join the celebration on Thursday, February 15th, from 6:30 PM to 9 PM at 215 Centre Street in Manhattan, featuring a performance by drag artist Angel Au, a concert by silkcore band P.H.0, and music by DJ Aspirin, along with snacks and drinks.

Lunar New Year Family Festival at the Museum of Chinese in America

Bring the family on Saturday, February 17th, from 2 PM to 5 PM at 215 Centre Street in Manhattan, for performances by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, a fan dance workshop, a noodle pulling demo, arts and crafts, and more.

Chinese New Year Celebration at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden

Enjoy story time, arts and crafts, a calligraphy workshop, performances, a lion dance, and a parade on Saturday, February 17th, from 12 PM to 3 PM at 1000 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island.

Lunar New Year Celebration at the Seaport

Delight in a lion dance in Seaport Square and Chinese crafts and calligraphy workshops at the Seaport Museum on Saturday, February 17th, starting at 1 PM at 19 Fulton Street in Manhattan.

Lunar New Year Celebration at the Queens Botanical Garden

Explore the festivities on Sunday, February 18th, from 12 PM to 4 PM at 43-50 Main Street in Flushing, Queens, featuring lion dancers, traditional Chinese music, arts and crafts, and a vendor fair.

Welcome to the Year of the Dragon at the Oculus

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with traditional Chinese music, dances, drumming, opera, and kung fu performances on Sunday, February 18th, from 2 PM to 3 PM at 50 Church Street in Manhattan.

Lunar New Year Celebration at the Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture

Experience a performance by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company on Sunday, February 18th, from 1 PM to 4 PM at Hostos Community College, located at 450 Grand Concourse in the Bronx.

Lunar New Year concert by the New York Philharmonic

Enjoy a special concert on Tuesday, February 20th, starting at 7 PM at Lincoln Center in Manhattan, featuring performances by guest artists and works including Zhou Tian’s Transcend and Elliot Leung’s Lunar Overture.

Lunar New Year Parade and Festival in Chinatown

Join the grand parade and festival on Sunday, February 25th, starting at 1 PM and taking place throughout Chinatown in Manhattan, featuring dancers, musical performers, and local civic and cultural groups.