Jimmy Kimmel rips national polls, quips Jeffrey Epstein saying Trump has ‘no moral compass’ is ‘Like R. Kelly…’

Jimmy Kimmel, the late-night hosts, on Monday discussed the weariness of an endless campaign cycle and his closing arguments a day before the US election. On his shows, Kimmel declared that the world is only one day away from “from having to wait another week to find out who won the election."

He, however, quipped, "It feels like the whole country is waiting to get the results of a biopsy."

On November 15, 2022, Donald Trump announced his intention to run for office. “And now, 720 days, 88 criminal charges, 34 felony convictions, four indictments, two Democratic opponents and one garbage truck later, here we are. Election day,” he stated.

Jummy Kimmel calls national polls ‘mood rings’, ‘bipolar’

While the majority of national surveys hinted that the contest is a dead heat, Kimmel had harsh things to say about the pollsters. “These polls? They’re mood rings. That’s all they are,” he remarked, adding that “They bring you up, they bring you down. Poll is short for bipolar.”

Stressing that it's either heads or tails and there is “no magic involved”, he said, the pollsters who were incorrect will quietly vanish after the results. “The other ones will be like ‘I told you, 1%.’ What did you tell us? You called 800 losers who didn’t have enough sense to not answer an unknown call.”

Jimmy Kimmel wonders why Epstein's bombshell confession about Trump not getting more attention

Using audio of Jeffrey Epstein referring to Trump as his “friend” that the Daily Beast had received, he mentioned that he has failed to understand how this race is even close.

According to Epstein, Trump admitted to him that he enjoys having sex with the wives of his closest friends, to the extent that Epstein characterized Trump as lacking a “moral compass.”

After mentioning Epstein's remarks, Kimmel angrily asked, “Do you know what kind of lowlife you have to be for Jeffrey Epstein to say you have no moral compass?”

He said, it is like R Kelly would have been upset with you for leaving the toilet seat up.

In his closing remarks about the election, he asked Americans to consider a scenario where you get up in the morning, look at the news, and nobody mentions the names Donald or Trump. “Just a bunch of normal, boring stuff. Wouldn’t that be nice? No lawn signs. No red hats. No arguing with your grandfather.”

He went on to say, “Let’s remove this cancerous polyp from our collective national colon.”