Madeline Soto death: Prime suspect in Florida teen's demise allegedly began sexually abusing her in 2022

The prime suspect in deceased Florida teen Madeline Soto’s death allegedly started sexually abusing her almost two years ago, it has been revealed. Police announced on March 1 that her body was found by Osceola County deputies in the wooded area along Hickory Tree Road, after she went missing. Madeline Soto death: Prime suspect in Florida teen's demise allegedly began to sexually abuse her two years back (Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Soto’s mother’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Stephan Sterns, has been accused of beginning to abuse the 13-year-old girl in August 2022, an arrest affidavit filed in Osceola County published by WESH has revealed. Sterns has been arrested on unrelated charges of sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse. “Disturbing images” were reportedly found on his phone after a search.

Kissimmee Police Department document revealed that his phone had photos of private parts of a young girl, with whom the suspect engaged in sexual acts. Metadata timestamps said the images and videos date back to August 2022, according to the affidavit. The victim’s identity was not disclosed, but a birthdate matched Soto’s, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

Was Madeline Soto a victim of sexual abuse?

While Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland had refused to reveal whether Soto was a victim of sexual abuse, the affidavit later released cites “the missing juvenile.” The Orlando Sentinel reported that another alleged incident also took place on an unspecified date. At the time, Soto was 12 years old. Detective confirmed the room where some of the incidents took place. It was inside the apartment when Sterns and Soto’s mom lived with her.

Soto disappeared on February 26 after Sterns dropped her off at Peace United Methodist Church on Town Loop Boulevard – some blocks away from Hunter's Creek Middle School, which Soto attended. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said she was possibly already dead before her body was hidden.

“We believe she was already dead at the time and that Stephan Sterns moved her body in the early morning hours on that day,” Mina said. “We have video evidence that shows Stephan Sterns discarding items in a dumpster in that apartment complex in Kissimmee at 7:35 a.m.”