Michael Cohen said in a recent interview that if Donald Trump is elected president, people will end up in gulags and be thrown out of windows. “It is all about him… and just like Putin, once you start to get too big for your own britches, people will start flying out of windows,” Cohen said in a video that is being circulated online. Michael Cohen says people will ‘end up in gulags’ and be thrown out of windows if Donald Trump is elected president (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“They will end up in gulags. They will end up, as Donald says all the time, send him to Guantanamo Bay,” he added.

Cohen made the remarks during an interview with MSNBC's Velshi with host Ali Velshi on Saturday, June 8. He served as a key witness for the prosecution in Trump’s case.

‘He's already said he intends to use SEAL Team Six’

During the interview, Cohen issued a warning, sharing the names of a few people he thinks Trump might target with his SEAL Team Six. "He's already said he intends to use SEAL Team Six to start rounding up his political enemies, there's no doubt in my mind that I'm somewhere at the top of that list. I don't think that you're [Velshi] not at the top of that list, but you're certainly on that list as well as the president of MSNBC, [retired U.S. Army] General Mark Milley, [former Vice President] Mike Pence, [former Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton, the entire Biden family," Cohen said.

"This is not a joke and the fact that he is even considered to be the Republican nominee, one of our two political parties, is so offensive. It should be so offensive to everyone in this country,” he added.

Trump told host Sean Hannity in a recent interview on Fox News that critics were wrong to think he would seek retribution. “Number one, they’re wrong,” he said. “It has to stop, because otherwise, we’re not going to have a country. Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them, and it’s easy, because it’s Joe Biden and you see all the criminality, all of the money that’s going into the family and him, all of this money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine.”