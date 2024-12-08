Menu Explore
Pope Francis presides over ceremony for new cardinals with wide bruise on his chin

AP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Dec 08, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Pope Francis was seen with a significant bruise on his chin Saturday, but presided over a ceremony to install new cardinals without apparent problems.

Francis has suffered several health problems in recent years and now uses a wheelchair due to knee and back pain.(AP)
A Vatican spokesman said later Saturday that the bruise was caused by a contusion on Friday morning, when Francis hit a night stand with his chin.

The pontiff, who turns 88 later this month, appeared slightly fatigued, but carried on as normal with the scheduled ceremony to create 21 new cardinals in St. Peter's Basilica.

In 2017, while on a trip to Colombia, Francis sported a black eye after he hit his head on a support bar when his popemobile stopped short.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
