Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pope Francis gets an electric ‘Popemobile’ from Mercedes, in line with the Papacy's Climate action theme. See photos

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
Dec 05, 2024 01:12 PM IST

The Stuttgart-based automaker has supplied the Vatican with popemobiles for the past 45 years, according to the company.

Pope Francis has got a new ride with German automaker Mercedes-Benz delivering an electric popemobile to the pontiff on Wednesday.

Pope Francis (C) poses with Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius (2ndR) and Mercedes managers as he's presented a new fully electric popemobile, at the Vatican.(AFP)
Pope Francis (C) poses with Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius (2ndR) and Mercedes managers as he's presented a new fully electric popemobile, at the Vatican.(AFP)

A modified version of the Mercedes G-Class, it is believed that the all electric car will be used by the Pope, who has repeatedly called for global action on the climate crisis, for greeting pilgrims at the St. Peter’s Square.

The vehicle has a raised seat under a glass canopy from which the head of the Catholic Church can see and be seen by the crowds of well-wishers that throng the Vatican.

“The pearl-white popemobile is powered by an electric motor that is "adapted to the particularly low speeds required for public appearances" by the pope, Mercedes said, according to AFP.

A photographer takes a picture of the interior of a new open popemobile on the day it's received by Pope Francis at the Vatican, December 4, 2024. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)
A photographer takes a picture of the interior of a new open popemobile on the day it's received by Pope Francis at the Vatican, December 4, 2024. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)
TV crews film the new fully electric popemobile that was presented to Pope Francis, at the Vatican,(AP)
TV crews film the new fully electric popemobile that was presented to Pope Francis, at the Vatican,(AP)

Chief executive Ola Kallenius and engineers working on the special project presented Pope Francis with the custom-made vehicle in person at the Vatican.

"Producing cars for the papacy was a special honour for our company", Kallenius said.

Pope Francis and his Climate action agenda

The switch to electric popemobiles was in keeping with Pope Francis's move to make the environment one of the main themes of his Papacy since taking it over in 2013.

The Pope made an urgent appeal for climate action in his 2015 encyclical "Laudato Si", in which he urged global solidarity to act together to protect "our common home".

Pope Francis updated his landmark thesis in 2023 when he criticised slow climate action, and then became the first pope to attend the United Nations climate talks in person.

The Mercedes popemobile is not the first electric vehicle to be used by the Vatican. French automaker Renault presented Francis's predecessor, Benedict XVI, with an electric people carrier in 2012.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
