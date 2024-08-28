Sean Kingston and mother plead not guilty to wire fraud charges in $1 million scheme

Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner have pleaded not guilty before the court after being sued for fraud of over $1 million. Last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida announced that a Miami grand jury charged Kingston and Turner with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and multiple counts of wire fraud. They are accused of using fake documents to trick sellers into giving them expensive vehicles, jewellery, and other items. FILE - Sean Kingston and his mother sued for fraud of over $1 million. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sean Kingston and his mother pleads not guilty

At a court hearing in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday, August 26, Broward Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra approved the pleas made by Kingston (whose real name is Kisean Anderson) and Turner. Their lawyers also requested that the case be tried by a jury and asked for all evidence that the State plans to use in the trial, as reported by People.

Their earlier bond of $90,000 has not been waivered, as reported by AP. One of Kingston’s attorneys, Robert Rosenblatt said, “Once the true facts come out we are confident of vindication.”

The US attorney’s office alleged that Kingston and Turner “unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers" as payment for good. However, the fact is, that “no such bank wire or other monetary payment transfers had been executed by the purported banks."

The mother-son duo are looking at a prison sentence of 20 years on each count.

What are the charges against Kingston and Turner?

The arrest warrants released by the Broward County Sheriff’s office alleged that Kingston and Turner stole jewellery worth approximately $500,000, an Escalade deal worth $160,000 and $86,000 from a customised bed maker among others. The US attorney’s office said, “Through the execution of this scheme, the defendants obtained in excess of $1 million in property.”