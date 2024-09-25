Sony's State of Play key highlights: Ghost of Yotei, Palworld, Chroma collection and more

Sony’s State of Play was organised which saw some of the major game announcements of the year, on Tuesday, September 24. The event featured more than 30 minutes of announcements about 20+ upcoming game releases. The company event also showcased a variety of PS5 and PSVR 2 games from both their studios and other companies. Before the event, it was leaked that a State of Play presentation would happen, and it was also hinted that they would reveal a remaster collection of Soul Reaver 1 and 2, which was confirmed during the event. Sony's State of Play featured several announcements, including new games, DLCs, and console covers, highlighting major upcoming releases.(@PlayStation/X)

However, the biggest announcement was saved for the event’s final moments when Sony announced the follow-up of Ghost of Tsushima called Ghost of Yotei.

Major announcements at State of Play 2024

Here is a round-up of all the major game announcements made at Sony’s State of Play 2024.

Astro Bot Free DLC

The announcements kicked off at the Stae of Play with the revelation of Free DLC for Astro Bot. The new free DLC will accommodate five fresh speed runs and 10 new bots to rescue. The DLC will arrive in the fall, of this year.

The Midnight Walk

An atmospheric game called The Midnight Walk was announced as a work in progress for the PS5 and PSVR 2. The game is brought to the game fanatics by the Moon Hood Studios.

Hell Is Us

Hell Is Us is a new game in development for the PlayStation 5 by Rogue Factor and Nacon.

Metro Awakening

Metro Awakening, a VR game, was announced during the Stae of Play announcement segment. The game is set in the exciting Metro universe and fans will soon be able to enjoy it as it will be released on November 7.

Archeage Chronicles

The Archeage Chronicle’s arrival on PlayStation was announced during the major game event. It is expected to be available to fans sometime next year.

Palworld

The fan-favourite game inspired by Pokemon is available on PS5. What’s more, the open-world survival game is out now for the fans’ instant gratification despite the lawsuit filed by Nintendo.

Lunar Remastered Collection

The decade-old Lunar RPGs are getting remastered as they arrive on PS5 and PS4 in Spring 2025.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie pack

A new downloadable content (DLC) bundle for the game Sonic x Shadows Generations is coming out. This bundle is based on the upcoming movie and will include Keanu Reeves as the character Shadow.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC

A new pack called TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge was announced and is out for fans to enjoy today. There will be two new fighters joining the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles this time.

Fantasian Neo Dimension

Sony announced the release date for Fantasian Neo Dimension during the State of Play. The game will be released on December 5.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

A grand premiere was organised at the event to launch the striking new trailer of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The trailer featured a very intense climatic battle scene, as reported by GameSpot.

Alan Wake 2 DLC

Sony and Remedy announced Alan Wake II’s expansion, The Lake House just in time for the Halloween season as it will be out in October.

Hitman VR

Hitman World of Assassination for VR will arrive on PSVR 2 this December providing the game enthusiasts with a whole new immersive experience in the world of contract killing.

Soul Reaver remasters

Bringing in a hint of nostalgia, the remastered collection of Soul Reaver 1 and 2 will be launched on December 10 for PS5 and PS4.

Lego Fortnite split-screen

State of Play announced that Lego Fortnite will be adding the feature of a split-screen so that gamers can enjoy their favourite with their family and friends, locally.

Dynasty Warriors Origins

Dynasty Warriors Origins by Omega Force announced its release date at the event. It will be out on January 17.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom debuted a fantastic new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds at the State of Play and confirmed that the game along with its assorted preorder bonuses will be released on February 28, 2025.

Lego Horizon Adventures

A family-friendly take on Sony's post-apocalyptic series, Lego Horizon Adventures, will be released on November 14.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

As previously leaked by ESRB and later confirmed at the event will be released on October 31, 2024. Fans of the game can enjoy it on PS5 and PC.

Stellar Blade + Neir

Stellar Blade is adding a new photo mode, and the game's soundtrack will be released. Plus, it will have a crossover DLC pack with Nier Automata.

Ghost of Yotei

The biggest announcement of the event was the Sucker Punch revealing the Ghost of Tsushima’s sequel in making titled, Ghost of Yotei. A teaser was also launched to give viewers a first look at the sequel of 2020’s successful game. The next edition will be released in 2025.

PS Plus October games

During the State of Play, Sony announced the new PS Plus games for October. Members can download and play Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Dead Space, and WWE 2K24 for free.

Towers of Aghasba

Towers of Aghasba is an open-world game where gamers can build in different environments. Island is coming to PS5 and Steam with early access this November. The developers say it combines elements from Animal Crossing, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Studio Ghibli's Nausicaa.

Fear the Spotlight

Another Halloween special called Fear the Spotlight, a spooky game, was announced to be released on October 22. The game was earlier released on PC.

Chrome Collection

In addition to the new games, Sony also announced the new Chroma Collection of PS5 console covers and DualSense controllers which will be available on preorder from October 3.