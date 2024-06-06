Watch: Three women caught on video throwing food at Chipotle employees in California

A recent viral video shows three customers throwing food at Chipotle employees in California. Three women suddenly started throwing food at Chipotle staff in California(TikTok)

The May 31 footage shows three women aggressively attacking the store’s employees. One of the women is seen climbing onto the tables and then jumping to the cash register counter, where she begins throwing objects at the staff.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The video was apparently captured by a TikTok user named, quali_tee_392.

Other two climb onto the employee side of the service counter and start hurling food at the bewildered staff. Customers scattered around the store can be seen watching the chaotic scene unfold.

The Vallejo Police Department confirmed to KTVU-TV that they are aware of the viral video and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The identities and ages of the three women in the video have not been disclosed.

ALSO READ| US initiates probe into Nvidia, Microsoft and OpenAI: Here's all we know

Chipotle recently increased their food prices and worker wages in US

This incident at Chipotle comes approximately a month after the company raised prices for customers and increased wages for its workers nationwide.

“We did take a modest price increase of 6% to 7%. We’ve been watching the traffic since we took the price increase. We’re not seeing anything yet, we’re not seeing any change in behavior yet,” CFO Jack Hartung said in May.

“It’s very early, so we’ll keep a close eye on it.”

Hartung noted that Chipotle regulars continue to frequent the restaurant chain, and the company expects to sustain an elastic consumer base suitable for their quick service model.

“We had a great first quarter. We had a 7% comp and more than 5% of that was driven by transaction growth, which I know is tough to come by in this kind of environment,” the CFO pointed out.

Hartung also highlighted, “The thing we’re most proud of, when you look at our customers by income brackets, our low income consumers came at the same rate as our high income consumers.”

ALSO READ| Internet comedian accuses Twitch star Kai Cenat of ‘copying’ his Hunger Games-type show idea

Reflecting a message similar to that of celebrity chef Robert Irvine, Hartung discussed Chipotle's investments in technology and automation, specifically in robots that can handle simple tasks without replacing human workers.

According to Hartung, Chipotle’s line chef robot will focus solely on online orders, which is expected to minimize ingredient mistakes and ensure timely deliveries.