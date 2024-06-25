Who is Gabriel Assange? WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's son's pic goes viral ahead of homecoming

Gabriel Assange is set to welcome his father, Julian Assange, following his release from confines of the Britain’s harshest prison, Belmarsh. Julian Assange and his wife Stella Moris share two kids Max and Gabriel.(X@wikileaks)

On Monday, WikiLeaks founder Assange, 52, boarded a plane out of the United Kingdom. He has been fighting his extradition to the United States following accusations of espionage for acquiring and disclosing sensitive material.

He reportedly entered a guilty plea as a part of an agreement with US authorities, ending his prison term in the UK and clearing the path for his return to Australia.

As his family has expressed relief and gratitude following his release from prison, the picture of Gabriel Assange wearing a “Free My Dad” t-shirt has gone viral on social media.

“This is Gabriel Assange. He is now 8 years old and will see his dad for the first time in freedom,” one X user wrote.

Reacting to the post, one person sympathised with the Assange family, stating that “So sad.. All this time wasted.”

“He’s dad is a true hero. I’m happy for him,” a second user commented.

“It’s tragic those kids have grown up not having their dad in their lives!” another reacted, while the fourth one said, “What a life changing meeting that will be, for both of them”.

Julian Assange's wife Stella Moris opens up about their kids

Julian Assange and his wife Stella Moris share two kids Gabriel and Max, born in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Back in 2022, Moris revealed how she and her kids used to make their visit to Assange “as joyous as possible”. “I don’t need to explain to Gabriel and Max the reality of this place where we go to visit their father. They live it. The children walk under razor wire and past layers and layers of security to reach their daddy,” she said as per ABC News.

Guards look beneath their feet, behind their ears, and inside their lips. The jail dogs sniff them from front to back and from head to toe, she stated.

Gabriel gathered some daisies by the prison walls to give them to his father. However, one of the guards patted him down during the search and took his daisies after he passed through the metal detector.

According to Moris, thekids adore spending time with their father and Julian narrates them tales. “Gabriel shares his father’s fascination with numbers. Julian teaches them nifty tricks: the best way to peel an orange, how to open chips without losing any of the contents.” She called it her family's “priceless time" they got to spend together.

The pair got married in 2022 in the jail in southeast London amid tight security. Moris donned a gown created by well-known designer Vivienne Westwood, a friend of the couple and supporter of Assange.