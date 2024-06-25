 ‘Free man’: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's wife as he walks out of prison | World News - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
‘Free man’: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's wife as he walks out of prison

AFP |
Jun 25, 2024 01:53 PM IST

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be a "free man" after a US judge signs off on his landmark plea deal expected to take place Wednesday, his wife Stella said.

Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange(AFP)
Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange(AFP)

"What there is, is an agreement in principle between Julian and the Department of Justice, and that has to be signed off by a judge in these Northern Mariana territories... in the Pacific Ocean where he is going to be headed," she told the BBC.

“He will be a free man once it has been signed off... and that will happen some time tomorrow.”

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

World News
