‘Free man’: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's wife as he walks out of prison

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be a "free man" after a US judge signs off on his landmark plea deal expected to take place Wednesday, his wife Stella said.
"What there is, is an agreement in principle between Julian and the Department of Justice, and that has to be signed off by a judge in these Northern Mariana territories... in the Pacific Ocean where he is going to be headed," she told the BBC.
“He will be a free man once it has been signed off... and that will happen some time tomorrow.”
