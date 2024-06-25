WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange strikes plea deal with US, set to be freed

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the US Justice Department, according to court papers filed on Monday night. Assange will plead guilty this week to a single criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified US national defence documents. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (REUTERS)

The deal will end his imprisonment in Britain and allow him to return home to Australia, ending a long-running legal saga that spanned multiple continents and centered on the publication of a trove of classified documents. According to the deal, the WikiLeaks founder will be spared from any additional prison time.

Assange is scheduled to appear in the federal court in the Mariana Islands on Wednesday and is expected to return to Australia after the hearing.

Who is Julian Assange, and what are the cases against him?

Assange, born in Townsville, Australia, gained a reputation as a computer programmer during his teenage years. In 1995, he was fined for computer hacking but avoided prison on the condition that he would not offend again. He founded WikiLeaks in 2006, creating an internet-based "dead letter drop" for leakers of classified or sensitive information.

In 2010, WikiLeaks released hundreds of thousands of classified US military documents on Washington's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq - the largest security breaches of their kind in US military history - along with swaths of diplomatic cables. The trove of more than 700,000 documents included diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts, such as a 2007 video of a US Apache helicopter firing at suspected insurgents in Iraq, killing a dozen people.

Following this, Assange was indicted during former President Donald Trump's administration.

Months later, a Swedish court ordered Assange's arrest on sex crime allegations, which he denied. However, he was arrested in October 2010 in Britain on a European arrest warrant after Swedish authorities said they wanted to question him over a sex crime, but he was freed on bail. Following this, Assange fled to Ecuador's embassy, where he remained for seven years, to avoid extradition to Sweden.

In 2019, Assange was dragged out of Ecuador's embassy and jailed for skipping bail. Since then, he has been in London's Belmarsh top-security jail, where he has been fighting extradition to the United States.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)