Who is Harun Abdul-Malik Yener? Florida man arrested over bomb threat to New York Stock Exchange

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, a South Florida resident, has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly plotting to bomb the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as part of a plan to “reset” or “reboot” the U.S. government. According to unsealed court documents, Yener faces charges of attempting to use an improvised explosive device (IED) against a “building used in interstate or foreign commerce.” Harun Abdul-Malik Yener had bomb-making materials and expressed intent to join extremist groups, facing multiple charges. (AP photo)

The investigation into Yener began in February when the FBI received a tip about his possession of bomb-making plans stored in a locked Coral Springs storage unit. Upon executing a search warrant, agents discovered “bomb-making sketches, numerous watches with timers, electronic circuit boards, and other electronics” that could be used to construct explosives, per the criminal complaint.

ALSO READ| Florida man says ‘I feel like Bin Laden’ after arrested over alleged plot to bomb New York Stock Exchange

Court documents reveal that Yener was not only active on YouTube, posting videos on making explosives and fireworks, but also had a history of making threats.

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener wanted to ‘reset’ US government

Back in March, Yener admitted to undercover federal agents that he had experience in creating “rockets” and “bombs” and had previously sought to join a “domestic extremist group.” He also revealed that in 2015, he had considered travelling to Iraq to join ISIS but ultimately decided against it, doubting the group’s ability to accomplish “their objectives.”

Yener also attempted to join extremist groups such as the Boogaloo Bois and the Proud Boys but was reportedly denied membership due to his stated desire to “pursue martyrdom.”

Yener allegedly shared his plot to attack the NYSE with an undercover FBI agent, identifying November 18 as his intended date for the bombing. He wanted to “reboot” or “reset” US government through the “bombing”.

“There is one place that would be hella easy… the stock exchange, that would be a great hit. Tons of people would support it. They would see it and think, dude, this guy makes sense, they are [profanity] robbing us. So that’s perfect,” he told the undercover agent.

ALSO READ| Heartbreaking video shows Laken Riley's family learning of her murder, shattered mom collapsing, ‘It’s my daughter’

On November 12, Yener reportedly made several audio recordings he planned to send to NBC News following the attack. He expressed his vision of the explosion as being comparable to a nuclear event, saying, “I feel like Bin Laden.” He allegedly added that the detonation would ensure “[a]nything outside” the building “will be wiped out” and “anything inside there would be killed.”

Following his arrest, Yener made his first court appearance and remains in custody as he awaits trial.