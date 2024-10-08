‘…you are going to die,’ Tampa mayor's grave warning ahead of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Milton

The mayor of Tampa Bay has issued a chilling warning to Florida residents ahead of Hurricane Milton. Mayor Jane Castor has warned people who do not pay serious attention to calls for evacuation ahead of the storm. Tampa mayor issues grave warning ahead of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Milton (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“If you choose to stay … you are going to die,” Castor said on CNN while talking about the dangers of the “literally catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane that is heading toward the Sunshine State’s coast.

Milton, which could hit Florida as early as Wednesday, October 9, could be more dangerous and destructive than Hurricane Helene, as per reports. Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on parts of the Sunshine State only last week.

‘If we have this predicted storm surge, this is not survivable’

Castor stressed that trying to brave the storm instead of evacuating is going to prove fatal. She told residents in evacuation zones that now is the time to flee.

“I can tell you right now they might have done that in others, there’s never been one like this,” Castor said. “And Helene was a wakeup call, this is literally catastrophic.”

“And I can say without any dramatization whatsoever if you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you’re gonna die,” Castor, who has been in office since 2019, added.

The mayor also noted that there are some forecasts that predict a tidal surge of 10-12 feet, as opposed to Helene’s tidal surge, which was 6-feet. “And that was literally devastating to so many in our coastal area,” Castor said of Helene.

Milton is reportedly the second-strongest Gulf hurricane in recorded history. Experts expect the storm to become even stronger as it approaches Florida, with winds at a shocking 180 mph. Heavy downpours are also expected.

“This is something that I’ve never seen in my life and I can tell you anyone born and raised in the Tampa Bay area has never seen anything like this before,” Castor stressed. “People need to get out.”

“If we have this predicted storm surge, this is not survivable,” she added.

A famous meteorologist also took to X to share that Milton is now in the top 5 for strongest hurricanes in the Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean.

Another meteorologist wrote on X that Miton is “now the 4th strongest hurricane ever recorded by pressure on this side of the world.”